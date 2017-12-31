news

Just when becoming popular on social media has become as easy as a click of a button, Richard Mofe Damijo has chosen to remain true to himself.

The veteran Nollywood actor has revealed that he was initially pressured to buy followers after joining Instagram but he refused.

Now, one million followers later, RMD is proving to us that indeed the "race is not to the swift, but of the lord that shows mercy."

He went on to recount the countless offers and advice he received on how he would benefit from falsely growing his account.

RMD however, chose to have real fans and real comments over the mouthwatering deals he was offered and somehow, has achieved more than those that settled.

The veteran actor has always been known and loved for his modest ways and happy nature and we doubt it would be changing anytime soon.

Big congrats on the new milestone.