Rihanna spotted with boyfriend in Paris

Rihanna Singer spotted with boyfriend in Paris

Rihanna is presently having the time of her life as she was spotted over the weekend with boyfriend, Hassan Jameel in Paris.

  • Published:
Rihanna in custom Oscar De La Renta play

Rihanna in custom Oscar De La Renta

(Instagram/Fenty Beauty)
Rihanna has been spotted in Paris with billionaire boyfriend and heir to Saudi business empire, Hassan Jameel.

The couple were seen at an upscale hotel apartment over the weekend while away on a romantic getaway. The two were spotted from the balcony of the hotel where they were staying.

Rihanna looked beautiful even with no makeup while Hassan was all smiles as they cut a glimpse of the cameras.

Rihanna and boyfriend, Jameel Hassan play

Rihanna and boyfriend, Jameel Hassan

(LindaIkeji)

 

It would be recalled that just before the identity of Hassan was revealed, sources say they have been hanging out for a few months. However, photos of the two were released back in June 2017, as they were seen kissing and making out in front of a swimming pool. Later that day, the couple were seen laughing while grabbing a coffee on their way.

ALSO READ: Jay Z, Beyonce attend Rihanna's star-studded charity ball

Rihanna at the balcony of the hotel play

Rihanna at the balcony of the hotel

(LindaIkeji)

 

Rihanna’s mystery lover, Hassan Jameel, is a Saudi businessman from one of the richest families in the world. Hassan Jameel's family own the rights to sell Toyota cars in the Middle East country.

Rihanna with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel play

Rihanna with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel

(Mega )

 

A source disclosed, "This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten."

"They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company."

Rihanna with her Saudi boyfriend play

Rihanna with her Saudi boyfriend

(MEGA )

 

Jameel is the deputy president and vice chairman of family business Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the biggest companies in the world.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

