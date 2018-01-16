Rihanna spotted with boyfriend in Paris

news

Rihanna has been spotted in Paris with billionaire boyfriend and heir to Saudi business empire, Hassan Jameel.

The couple were seen at an upscale hotel apartment over the weekend while away on a romantic getaway. The two were spotted from the balcony of the hotel where they were staying.

Rihanna looked beautiful even with no makeup while Hassan was all smiles as they cut a glimpse of the cameras.

It would be recalled that just before the identity of Hassan was revealed, sources say they have been hanging out for a few months . However, photos of the two were released back in June 2017, as they were seen kissing and making out in front of a swimming pool. Later that day, the couple were seen laughing while grabbing a coffee on their way.

Rihanna’s mystery lover , Hassan Jameel, is a Saudi businessman from one of the richest families in the world. Hassan Jameel's family own the rights to sell Toyota cars in the Middle East country.

A source disclosed, "This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten."

"They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company."

Jameel is the deputy president and vice chairman of family business Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the biggest companies in the world.