Nigeria's movie screen goddess, Genevieve Nnaji

It's a beautiful Monday and the guys are crushing on the Genevieve Nnaji, the lady perceived to be the biggest female movie star in Nigeria.

Genevieve Nnaji was born on 3 May 1979 in Mbaise in Imo state. She, however, grew up in Lagos where she she grew up with her engineer dad a d teacher mum.

Genevieve Nnaji attended the Methodist Girls College in Yaba for her secondary school education. She then went on to graduate with a degree in Creative Arts from the University of Lagos.

Her acting career started as a child actress in the then popular television soap opera "Ripples" at the age of 8. In 1998 at the age of 19, she was introduced into the growing Nigerian film industry in the movie "Most Wanted." She then moved on to star in other movies like "Mark of The Beast."

From there, she has gone to star in over 80 movies, making her the most sought-after actress in Nollywood.

Genevieve Nnaji has received a number of nominations and has also won some awards. She, however, made her debut as a producer in the movie titled "Road to Yesterday," which earned her an award at the Best Movie Overall-West Africa at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

She has done so well for herself that In 2009, she was referred to as the Julia Roberts of Africa by Oprah Winfrey. Apart from acting, Genevieve Nnaji has modeled for a number of brands, earning huge amounts of money from these deals.