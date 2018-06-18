May D's babymama defends herself against backlash

May D's babymama has come under serious fire which is why she has taken to social media to share chats between herself and the singer, explaining the incident that pushed her to do what she did.
Recall that May D shared a video of his babymama instructing their son to insult him, adding that the video was from three years ago.
As expected, she has come under serious fire for her actions, which is why she has taken to social media to share chats between herself and the singer, explaining the incident that pushed her to do what she did.
Read the post below:
Although her claims are yet to be ascertained, many commenters have insisted that it was no reason to do what she did.
What do you think?
This drama comes a few moths after it was revealed that May D had proposed to his Swedish girlfriend.
Back in May 2018, May D announced that he had proposed to his girlfriend and obviously said yes to the hit maker. The "Soundtrack” crooner who is expecting a pair of twins with Caroline shared the happy news on his Instagram page with the caption “she said YESSSSS!”