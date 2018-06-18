May D's babymama defends herself against backlash

news

May D's babymama has released some information on social media in a bid to defend herself against the backlash caused by the controversial video the singer shared yesterday, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

ALSO READ: Singer allegedly beats his baby mama frequently

Recall that May D shared a video of his babymama instructing their son to insult him , adding that the video was from three years ago.

As expected, she has come under serious fire for her actions, which is why she has taken to social media to share chats between herself and the singer, explaining the incident that pushed her to do what she did.

Read the post below:

Although her claims are yet to be ascertained, many commenters have insisted that it was no reason to do what she did.

What do you think?

This drama comes a few moths after it was revealed that May D had proposed to his Swedish girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Is May D married to Swedish girlfriend

May D proposes to Swedish girlfriend