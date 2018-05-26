Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

May D proposes to Swedish girlfriend

May D Singer proposes to Swedish girlfriend

The "Soundtrack” crooner who is expecting a pair of twins with Caroline shared the happy news on his Instagram page with the caption “she said YESSSSS!”

May D is engaged!

The singer has popped the question to his Swedish girlfriend, Caroline Wassmuth.

ALSO READ: Singer gets new look in long braids

 

May D and girlfriend, Caroline Wassmuth play

May D and girlfriend, Caroline Wassmuth

Big congratulations to the expectant couple.

Is singer married?

Recall that there were speculations that May D tied the knot in a private ceremony following a post he shared via his Instagram account on October 21, 2016, to post a photo of himself with his Swedish girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth.

Flaunting what looks like a wedding ring, he captioned the shot, "Squad".

A fan also wished him a happy married life.

Further inspection shows that the 'Ile Ijo' singer doesn't wear a ring on that finger prior to this photo he shared.

However, his engagement seems to have cleared up the speculation.

ALSO READ: Kerry Hilson, May D, Benny Demus in adorable photo

Meanwhile, May D recently released a new music featuring Starboy frontman Wizkid titled 'Bamilo'. This follows the singer's 'I wanna know' single released earlier in the year.

On the banging new track produced by Philkeys, the singers pride in their success story to woo a female interest.

