Linda Ikeji is pregnant

news

Linda Ikeji is expecting!

Olorisupergirl just shared a photo of the celebrity blogger rocking her baby bumb, congratulating her on the baby.

As can be expected, the news comes as a shock to Nigerians who are barely come off the high of her egagement .

Big congrats to the new mum!

Media entrepreneur is engaged!

Linda Ikeji is engaged , and people are reacting to the good news in different ways.

The 37-year-old celebrity blogger and media entrepreneur's engagement became public yesterday, March 28 2018. It is reported by Broadway TV that she reunited with an ex-boyfriend who has just returned to the country after being away for a while.

When the information hit social media yesterday, friends and well wishers were quick to send in their best words of congratulations to Linda Ikeji.

Toyin Abraham

Actress, Toyin Abraham writes on her Instagram page:

"Congratulations to our very own Linda Ikeji for ticking one of the important boxes every woman has piled up on her list; as she got engaged to her heartthrob! Guys you can get the full gist on @broadwaytv @officiallindaikeji, I can't wait to fill my tummy up with the rice o, so don't keep us waiting too long... We just can't wait!!!