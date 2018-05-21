news

Linda Ikeji broke the Internet over the weekend when she revealed that she was pregnant and Toyin Aimakhu took out time to congratulate her and also hoped to be the next.

The beautiful actress made this known on her Instagram page on Sunday, May 201, 2018, where she shared a photo of the pregnant millionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji and captioned it with the quote.

"Congratulations @officiallindaikeji I'm super excited...I'm next oooooo," she wrote. When Linda Ikeji announced her engagement, Toyin Aimakhu was the first to congratulate her and also revealed that she would be next and we all know how that wish turned out.

Now again Toyin Aimakhu is also saying she would be the next to get pregnant, are you guys pondering what we are pondering?

ALSO READ: Watch Tonto Dikeh somersault after hearing news of Toyin Aimakhu's engagement

Toyin Aimakhu is engaged (Video)

For lovers and fans of the beautiful actress, Toyin Abraham, it is with joy that we announce that she is engaged . In a viral, the actress was seen dancing around while showing off the huge rock on her finger.

When Pulse called her PR company, we got the confirmation that Toyin Abraham is indeed engaged.

Linda Ikeji is pregnant

Media entrepreneur Linda Ikeji is expecting her first child . The good news was shared by her sister Laura Ikeji on Sunday, May 20, 2018, on her Instagram page. "See who's gonna be a mummy. Congrats Lin @officiallindaikeji" wrote Laura Ikeji on her Instagram post. In the photo, Linda Ikeji can be seen rocking a baby bump.

Meanwhile, Linda Ikeji has also posted about her pregnancy on her blog.