Cute! Kerry Washington wishes Uzo Aduba a happy birthday in Igbo

Kerry Washington Cute! Actress wishes Uzo Aduba a happy birthday in Igbo

Kerry Washington makes a conscious effort to represent her Igbo husband's roots by wishing friend, Uzo Aduba a happy birthday in Igbo dialect.

  • Published:
Kerry Washington is popular for her role as Olivia Pope in "Scandal" play

Kerry Washington is popular for her role as Olivia Pope in "Scandal"

(Instyle )
Kerry Washington's Igbo wife skills are improving as she wished colleague, Uzo Aduba a happy birthday in the Igbo dialect.

The very talented actress and wife to  former NFL player, Nnamdi Asomugha took to Twitter on Sunday, February 11, 2018, where she wished Uzo Aduba a happy birthday

" @UzoAduba Ncheta ubochi omumu gi. Ekele diri Chineke," she tweeted, which in English means "Remembering your birthday today. Thanks be to God."

 

The celebrant, Uzo Aduba replied back on Twitter in Igbo language

 

"Heh!  Nwannem nwanyi, i na asu Igbo??!? Maka  o di mma!  Nwanne, daalu maka ubochi omumu m," which in English means “Ha! My sister, you speak Igbo?! That’s very good. Thanks for the birthday wish."

7. Kerry Washington ($11 million) play

7. Kerry Washington ($11 million)

(Jason Kempin/ Getty Images)

play

 

Uzo Aduba is an American born Nigerian who rose to stardom for her role as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren on the Netflix original series 'Orange Is the New Black,' for which she won an Emmy Award in 2014.

