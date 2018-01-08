Best dressed females at Golden Globes 2018

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Golden Globes 2018 :  Best Dressed Females

Golden Globes 2018 Best Dressed Females

The women who dazzled on tonight's red carpet

(Daily Mail)
It's the beginning of a New Year and you know what that means, award season. The 75th annual Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles last night and we bring to you the Best Dressed Females of the night.

Award season is one of the best times of year, a time when we get to see our favourites in the entertainment industry not only take home some well deserved accolades, but also serve some incredible red carpet looks.

The Black Carpet

This year's red carpet turned black as celebrities showed up in all black to honour the victims and further shed light on the sexual assault allegations that have rocked Hollywood and beyond.

Actress and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey used her Golden Globe lifetime achievement speech to shed light on a heartbreaking issue as she urged both men and women to do what they could to ensure no one ever has to utter the words 'Me Too' again.

Oprah Winfrey gives speech at the 75th Golden Globes play

Oprah Winfrey delivers her rousing speech

(Daily Mail)

 

The actress and businesswoman, who received a well-deserved standing ovation as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday's Globes ceremony and said she was honoured to be the first black woman to receive the accolade.

'It is not lost on me that, at this moment, there is some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given the same award,' Oprah said. 'It is an honor and it is a privilege to share the evening with all of them.'

'I want all the girls watching here to know that a new day is on the horizon. When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again.'

Best Dressed

From ball gowns to cocktail dresses, every designer was represented on the red carpet. There are so many to choose from we are almost spoilt for choice but like with anything, there must be a winner and these we have chosen the following ladies for best in show for this year's Golden Globes.

Viola Davis at the 75th Golden Globes play

Viola took the first win of the night in this sleek velvet dress and gorgeous afro

(Daily Mail)

Mariah Carey at the 75th Golden Globes play

Mariah Carey showed off her weight loss in ruched fishtail gown

(Daily Mail)

Diana Kruger at the 75th Golden Globes play

Diana Kruger at the 75th Golden Globes

(Daily Mail)

 

Allison Williams at the 75th Golden Globes play

Allison Williams looks regal in a beaded strapless gown.

(Daily Mail)

Angelina Jolie at the 75th Golden Globes play

Angelina Jolie looks every inch 'Old Hollywood' in this sheer and feathered number.

(Daily Mail)

Christina Hendricks at the 75th Golden Globes play

Mad Men star Christina Hendricks looks gorgeous in this unique trouser/dress combo.

(Daily Mail)

Dakota Johnson at the 75th Golden Globes play

50 Shades breakout star Dakota Johnson looks simple yet elegant.

(Daily Mail)

Emilia Clarke at the 75th Golden Globes play

GoT star Emilia Clarke went ice blonde for the show

(Daily Mail)

Halle Berry at the 75th Golden Globes play

Halle Berry went flirty in lace

(Daily Mail)

Jessica Biel in Dior at the 75th Golden Globes play

Jessica Biel is a vision in Dior

(Daily Mail)
Jessica Chastain at the 75th Golden Globes play

Red-haired beauty Jessica Chastain in black velvet.

(Daily Mail)


Kate Hudson at the 75th Golden Globes play

Kate Hudson is top of the crops with unique pixie hair cut.

(Daily Mail)

Kendall Jenner at the 75th Golden Globes play

Kendall Jenner made a surprise appearance

(Daily Maii)

 

Kerry Washington at the 75th Golden Globes play

The thigh is the limit for 'Scandal' star Kerry Washington

(Daily Mail)

Mandy Moore at the 75th Golden Globes play

Mandy Moore is gorgeous in a black gown with a red band.

(Daily Mail)

Margot Robbie at the 75th Golden Globes play

Margot Robbie with the heavy detailing on her gown.

(Daily Mail)

Naomi Campbell at the 75th Golden Globes play

Supermodel Naomi Campbell shows us she's still got the magic touch

(Daily Mail)

Penelope Cruz at the 75th Golden Globes play

Gorgeous Penelope Cruz looks dramatic in lace.

(Daily Mail)

Reese Witherspoon at the 75th Golden Globes play

Reese Witherspoon never disappoints.

(Daily Mail)

Susan Kelechi Watson at the 75th Golden Globes play

Susan Kelechi Watson in an alternative beaded jumpsuit.

(Daily Mail)

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 75th Golden Globes play

Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross in an all black halter-neck dress with a matching head-tie

(Daily Mail)

Zuri Hall at the 75th Golden Globes play

Zuri Hall is a sheer delight

(Daily Mail)

Sarah Jessica Parker at the 75th Golden Globes play

Style icon Sarah Jessica Parker at the 75th Golden Globes

(Daily Mail)

 

THE GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS 2018 WINNERS

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Nicole Kidman -“Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Sterling K. Brown - “This is Us”

Best Television Series – Drama:
“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Alexander Skarsgard - “Big Little Lies”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“This Is Me” -  The Greatest Showman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Best Animated Film:

“Coco”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Laura Dern - “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

Best Television Series – Comedy:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Martin McDonagh - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Ewan McGregor - “Fargo”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“In the Fade”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Aziz Ansari - “Master of None”

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

“Big Little Lies”

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical:

“Lady Bird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Saoirse Ronan - “Lady Bird"

Best Picture – Drama:

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

“The Shape of Water”

