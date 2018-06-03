Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kanye West speaks on mental illness diagnosis at 39

Kanye West Rapper was diagnosed with mental illness at 39

In the interview, Kanye touches on many topics including his eighth studio album, "ye", why the album was called ye, mental illness and being bi-polar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kanye West took out some time to have a chat with radio host Big Boy, and his revelation on his mental health was phenomenal if not surprising.

In the interview, Kanye touches on many topics including his eighth studio album, "ye", why the album was called ye, mental illness and being bi-polar.

ALSO READ: Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown, here's what you need to know

The father-of-three revealed that he was diagnosed with what he referred to as a “mental condition” at the age of 39.

Shocking? Consider the source play

Shocking? Consider the source

(Leadership Newspaper)

 

If you are a Kanye fan, you must have noticed that he raps about depression and medication a lot in the past but this interview is the most honest and open he has been about the subject especially off the mic.

Kanye also touches on the viral moment when he stormed the TMZ offices and made the controversial statement that "slavery was a choice."

Read his full comments below:

“I’m so blessed and so privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make that [album] and make it feel like it’s all good. Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ and they just do that at work, right? But Tuesday morning, they come in and they lost their job and they can’t go back and make that. That’s why God put that on me at age 40.

"I never been diagnosed until I was 39 years old […] diagnosed with a mental condition. […] But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.”

Kanye West play

Kanye West

(Getty)

 

Speaking on why his eighth studio album was called "Ye", Kanye said:

“I believe ye is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you,’ so I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to being ye—just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is a reflection of who we are.”

ALSO READ: Music star in bad mental state

Kanye also spent some time talking about scrapping his original album after TMZ Live came out as well as how he uses music as an outlet for his emotions.

Kanye West on His New Album 'Ye' At His Album Listening Party in Wyoming
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Gist Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Motunrayo Adeoye Another Yoruba actress dies after battle with chronic Ulcerbullet
2 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's alleged...bullet
3 Ycee Rapper comes for those shading Nigerians who can't afford...bullet

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian Reality star visits President Donald Trump at the White House
Kim Kardashian This photo of Saint, Chicago West is the best thing you will see today
Kim Kardashian See cute swimming photo of reality star's kids
Kanye West "Slavery was a choice" - rapper says
Kanye West Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown, here's what you need to know
Kanye West Rapper and President Trump exchange complimentary tweets
Kim Kardashian Check out cute photo of reality star with family on a private jet
Kim Kardashian It's another topless photo from the reality T.V. star
Kim Kardashian Check out 1st cute photo of the reality star and her entire family
Kim Kardashian Model shares sweet photo of Saint kissing Chicago

Celebrities

OJB Jezreel
OJB Late producer's wife calls on celebrities to pitch in for 2nd memorial
Adesua Etomi and Banky W at the Wembley stadium, London
Photo Of The Day Banky W, Adesua rocking Super Eagles jersey at the Wembley
Toyin Abraham
Toyin Abraham Did actress just accuse Mercy Aigbe of destroying her marriage?
Nina
Nina (BBNaija) Reality star gets a surprise car gift from Toyin Lawani (Video)