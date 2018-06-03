news

Kanye West took out some time to have a chat with radio host Big Boy, and his revelation on his mental health was phenomenal if not surprising.

In the interview, Kanye touches on many topics including his eighth studio album, "ye", why the album was called ye, mental illness and being bi-polar .

The father-of-three revealed that he was diagnosed with what he referred to as a “ mental condition ” at the age of 39.

If you are a Kanye fan, you must have noticed that he raps about depression and medication a lot in the past but this interview is the most honest and open he has been about the subject especially off the mic.

Kanye also touches on the viral moment when he stormed the TMZ offices and made the controversial statement that "slavery was a choice."

Read his full comments below:

“I’m so blessed and so privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make that [album] and make it feel like it’s all good. Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ and they just do that at work, right? But Tuesday morning, they come in and they lost their job and they can’t go back and make that. That’s why God put that on me at age 40.

"I never been diagnosed until I was 39 years old […] diagnosed with a mental condition. […] But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.”

Speaking on why his eighth studio album was called "Ye", Kanye said:

“I believe ye is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you,’ so I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to being ye—just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is a reflection of who we are.”

Kanye also spent some time talking about scrapping his original album after TMZ Live came out as well as how he uses music as an outlet for his emotions.