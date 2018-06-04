Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Eddy Montana says failed marriage ruined his career

  Published:
Eddy Montana of the famous early 2000s group 'Remedies' says his failed marriage ruined his then thriving music career.

The veteran singer who was once married to singer, Kenny Saint Brown, in a chat with Sunday Scoop said the crisis in their marriage affected his music career.

 “I don’t have any low point apart from my failed marriage. Things were going fine for me until I started having problems with my marriage. It was possible I could have saved it if I had put in more effort but I am also human. Right now, I have grown and I know we all make mistakes as humans. I made my mistakes and she (Kenny Saint Best) must have made hers too," he said.

He went on to share how he took a break from his children so as to clear the news that was being spread around about him.

ALSO READ: Eddy Montana reflects on the memories of Remedies, hints reunion

"For years, I did not put out songs because I broke down emotionally. My doctor didn’t want me to get back to work because of my state of health and mind. I lost my marriage and my kids were not with me as well. I had to take a break for my health and my children because different stories were written about me and I didn’t want my kids to grow up with that tension. Even though my music suffered, it was very important for me to take a break at that time,” he concluded.

In case you don't know who Eddy Montana is, which necessarily might not be your fault especially if you are a 1990s baby, he was a member of the group 'Remedies' which had Eedris Abdulkarem and Tony Tetuila as group members.

It is safe to say these guys where the pioneers of the modern pop music in Nigeria and certainly had massive followership back in the days.

