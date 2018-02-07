Cute photo of Reekado Bank with brother's pregnant wife

news

Reekado Banks is pretty excited about the soon to be the newest addition to his family as he poses with his elder brother's wife.

The music star who couldn't hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, where he posted a cute photo of himself and his brother's wife, Amy Demure Solomon.

He captioned the photo with a quote "Our baby is coming cc @de_mure_"

Even though at some point some fans actually thought the lady in question was Reekado's girlfriend and the child she is expecting is his, it is now clear that the lady is actually married to Reekado's elder brother, Temi as the couple have flooded their Instagram pages with photos showing that they actually are together.

This is good news for the Solomons and a breath of fresh air this family after the scandal that rocked it a couple of weeks ago. It would be recalled that Temi Solomon who doubles as Reekado's manager was arrested sometime in January 2018 for allegedly collecting the sum of N2M performance fee for Reekado Banks to perform at a wedding in Benin City but failed to show up with the artist.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, Temi was dragged to Ogba Police Area Command in Lagos, by an aggrieved client.

It was also reported that Uwa Idahosa (an OAP and comedian) who contracted Reekado Banks to perform at the wedding on behalf of the couple demanded a refund but the singer through his manager, Temi said they could only refund N800,000 saying they incurred logistics costs as well.