Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Author will appear on 'The Daily Show' with Trevor Noah

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will appear on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah this week.

  • Published:
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah play

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

(Instagram/ @chimamanda_adichie)
Chimamanda Adichie is among the new set of guests set to sit down with Trevor Noah this week on new episodes of 'The Daily Show'.

Comedy Central has announced that the Nigerian author will be a guest on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, episode of the show. It will be the first time that Adichie will appear on the late-night talk show.

 

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a Nigerian author, who has written critically acclaimed books such as  'Purple Hibiscus,' 'Half of a Yellow Sun,' and 'Americanah.'

A renowned feminist, Adichie recently during an interview questioned 2016 presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, for beginning her Twitter bio with “Wife, mom, grandma,” while her husband’s account does not begin with “husband”.

Clinton eventually changed her bio to begin with "2016 Democratic Nominee."

play Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Trevor Noah at Pen World Voices (Pen America)

 

Hosted by South African comedian, Noah, 'The Daily Show' is an American late-night talk and news satire television program, which draws most of its comedy and satire from recent news stories and political figures.

Adichie's appearance on 'The Daily Show' can be seen on the Comedy Network at 11pm et, which is 4:00 AM Thursday, in Nigeria.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

