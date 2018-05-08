Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Charly Boy celebrates mum as she clocks 100!

We don't get to see people turn 100 years old very often and that's the reason Charly Boy is celebrating his mum in a special way.

Charly Boy with his mother who just clocked 100 years of age play

(Instagram/CharlyBoy)
Charly Boy has a lot of good words to say about his mother as he celebrates her on her 100th birthday.

The veteran singer and self-acclaimed "Area Fada" took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 7, 2018, where he sang praises of his mother. He called her rugged, serene and peaceful while also praying that God continued to protect her.

"Abegi Help Us Thank God. Many cheers to our rugged, peaceful and serene Great-grandmother. In fact, you deserve to live in paradise and shown the finer things, but you rather be with us in this our suffering and poverty-stricken environment. Kai, over try to worry you. Gracious woman, so wonderful and divine, You've endured many things in a world so unkind!

"Thank God you have us to protect you from all the rubbish of the world. It's funny how you hold our fears within your palm! Even in your young old age, your talk is confident, your eyes are soft and your skin as soft as a baby's bum. Now we all live in competition to see the many smiles we can activate in you in a day. I can't imagine a gift greater than you, your love is Heaven sent. You truly deserve all the attention and love we try to shower you with. We all love you like, kilode!!!!!!Happy first 100yrs. Indeed you're something else," he wrote.

Charles Oputa (Charly Boy) at Unity Fountain, Abuja on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 play

Happy birthday to the mother of one of Nigeria's finest singers and activist. We love it when celebrities post cute photos of their parents and pour accolades on them during their birthdays.

Desmond Elliot celebrates mum on her 70th birthday

Desmond Elliot play

Desmond Elliot has sent his mother a very cute message to his mother as she celebrates her 70th birthday. The actor turned politician took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 22, 2018, where he posted a really beautiful photo of his ageless mother and also had amazing words to say about his mother

 

"Happy 70th birthday to the sweetest, loveliest, greatest momma in the world. I love you mum. Thanks for loving me and being the best “ma Shola “ ever. God keep you strong and healthy for us. Amen. Please join me in wishing her well jare, she too much biko, kuma she kworet fa. Heheh," he wrote.

