Charly Boy celebrates mum as she clocks 100!

Charly Boy has a lot of good words to say about his mother as he celebrates her on her 100th birthday.

The veteran singer and self-acclaimed "Area Fada" took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 7, 2018, where he sang praises of his mother. He called her rugged, serene and peaceful while also praying that God continued to protect her.

"Abegi Help Us Thank God. Many cheers to our rugged, peaceful and serene Great-grandmother. In fact, you deserve to live in paradise and shown the finer things, but you rather be with us in this our suffering and poverty-stricken environment. Kai, over try to worry you. Gracious woman, so wonderful and divine, You've endured many things in a world so unkind!

"Thank God you have us to protect you from all the rubbish of the world. It's funny how you hold our fears within your palm! Even in your young old age, your talk is confident, your eyes are soft and your skin as soft as a baby's bum. Now we all live in competition to see the many smiles we can activate in you in a day. I can't imagine a gift greater than you, your love is Heaven sent. You truly deserve all the attention and love we try to shower you with. We all love you like, kilode!!!!!!Happy first 100yrs. Indeed you're something else," he wrote.

Happy birthday to the mother of one of Nigeria's finest singers and activist. We love it when celebrities post cute photos of their parents and pour accolades on them during their birthdays.

