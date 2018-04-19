Actress Ireti Osayemi's marriage reportedly crashes

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi and her producer husband, Bakare Adeoye, have reportedly ended their marriage.

Reports said Osayemi has moved out on their matrimonial home and refused reconciliation efforts being facilitated by friends and family.

The couple were married for 10 years and they have two kids together.

play Actress Ireti Osayemi and her husband Bakare Adeoye (Kemi Filani)

According to blogger Kemi Ashefon, Osayemi already found a new lover - an Ogun state-based businessman.

"She is a pretty woman and it takes a rich man to keep ladies of her ilks. She has been exposed to wealthy men by virtue of her profession and the lowly life Bakky (Osayemi's husband) was thrusting at her didn’t make her happy. She opted out," a close friend of the actress was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Iyabo Ojo, Ireti Osayemi attend Bimbo Thomas' wine shop opening

The mystery lover, who is said to be married, is a hotelier. He is said to be interested in marrying the actress.

Pulse effort to reach Osayemi and her husband for comments was unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.

