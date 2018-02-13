5 celebrity couples who were at Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's party

news

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's birthday saw a number of celebrities from the entertainment industry in attendance.

Some of these celebrities didn't come alone as they came with their spouse which made it even cuter. Here are five celebrity couples who graced Omotola's birthday ball.

1. Mercy Johnson and Prince Odi Okojie

Mercy Johnson and her hubby, Prince Odi Okojie were among the celebrity couples who showed up for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's birthday dinner . The couple looked dashing in their outfits, with Mercy Johnson wearing a black dress which showed off her sexy figure and her husband, wearing a black suit. They looked excited and even got a recognition from one of the host of the night, Bovi.

2. Alibaba and Mary Akpobome

The veteran comedian and his banker wife, Mary Akpobome both came looking like a million buck! They walked into the reception venue and exchanged a bit of pleasantry with other guests before making way to their seats. It was a fun night for the couple and even Sir Shina Peters while performing couldn't stop but salute Alibaba while also joking about the time himself and the comedian used to eat snakes together!

3. Toolz Oniru and Segun Demuren

These guys are just one adorable couple everyone loves to see at any event. From the red carpets to the venue, the photographers couldn't take their lenses off Toolz and her husband, Captain Segun Demuren. All through the event, the couple were all loved up and they both still look like a newly wedded couple.

4. Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro

Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro showed up at Omotola's birthday looking like a runway King and Queen. Their amazing outfit didn't go unnoticed especially that of Osas who wore a very sexy dress making her look like a sweet sixteen.

5. 2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia

For everytime 2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia shows up at an event, you can't help but stare at this beautiful couple and the aura they bring. At Omotola's birthday ball, these guys looked really good with 2Face wearing a unique pink traditional attire while Annie looked really simple in a red outfit. One of the highlights of the night was when singer, D'banj climbed off the stage and a jovial moment with 2Face.