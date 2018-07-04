5 celebrities with chieftaincy titles

news

Every celebrity's dream is to become a master of their art and also to gain recognition from his people at the end of the day.

No wonder it is a big deal when these celebrities are recognised and bestowed with chieftaincy titles by traditional monarchs. It is even more appreciated when these celebrities are honoured in their own hometowns as it shows that a lot of people are watching especially from home.

Today we will be looking at five celebrities that have been conferred with chieftaincy titles in Nigeria.

1. D'banj

D'banj is one celebrity who has not just done well for himself in the entertainment industry but has also been able to join the celebrities who have put the country on the world map. So when the singer was conferred with a chieftaincy title a few months ago in the eastern part of the country , it didn't come as a surprise to many.

On January 5, 2018, D'banj's manager, Franklin Spice had taken to his Instagram page where he posted photos from the event. According to him, the music star was conferred with the title of 'Enyi Ka Nwanne' of Amuzi Obowol Autonomous Community in Imo State.

2. Teddy A

It just goes to show that no matter how long or short any celebrity has been able to attain success, getting acknowledged by monarchs is almost certain. Teddy A happens to be that celebrity who falls in that category as he was recognised by a monarch barely a month after a successful outing in the third season of BBNaija.

Teddy A was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Asojuomo of Iyere Owo by the Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo. He revealed this when he posted a video of the event on his Instagram page on Saturday, June 9, 2018, which took place at the palace in Iyere Owo.

3. Noble Igwe

We all know how Noble Igwe likes to dress exceptionally well and sometimes show off his cultural heritage by wearing the traditional Igbo red cap. Well, we guess he got noticed by his kinsmen and because of his measurable achievements and maybe illegal (Lol) possession of the red cap, the only right thing to do was to make him a red cap chief .

On Monday, June 18, 2018, Noble Igwe announced to his fans that he had been made a red cap chief in his hometown of Umuomaku. According to him; "OGBUEFI NOBLE IGWE ONWA II UMUOMAKU Today, after fulfilling all the traditional requirement, I became Ogbuefi Noble Igwe. Please Take Note and address me properly," he wrote.

4. Skepta

On this list, Skepta is the only celebrity from Nigeria who isn't based in the country but got recognised by the people of his hometown. Skepta was in Nigeria for a concert and didn't leave the country without a visit to his hometown where he got a chieftaincy title.

The rapper whose original is Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jnr was given the title of "Amuludun of Odo-Aje." The event which took place at Odo-Aje on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, saw the UK born rapper wear the traditional Agbada and was flanked by chiefs from the community.

5. 2Face and Annie Idibia

When the book of celebrities who have done exceptionally well for themselves and transformed Nigeria is written, maybe we will have the face of 2Face Idibia as the cover of its front page. 2Face Idibia in the last two decades has become a proud ambassador of the country so when a monarch from a city other than his, decided to honour him and his wife it didn't come as a surprise .

Back in 2015, 2face Idibia was made the ‘Tafindan Kudenda’ in Kaduna state which means ‘Ambassador of Peace’. The pop star wasn’t the only one who became a chief. His actress wife Annie Idibia was conferred with a chieftaincy title ‘Matan Tafindan’.