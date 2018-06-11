Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Teddy A (BBNaija) gets conferred with chieftaincy title

Teddy A (BBNaija) Reality T.V. star gets conferred with chieftaincy title

Teddy A has been honoured by the people of Iyere Owo as he was conferred with a chieftaincy title by the King of the community.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Teddy A play

Teddy A

(Instagram/IamTeddyA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former BBNaija season 3 reality star, Teddy A, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Ondo state.

According to Teddy A, he was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Asojuomo of Iyere Owo by the Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo. He revealed this when he posted a video of the event on his Instagram page on Saturday, June 9, 2018, which took place at the palace in Iyere Owo.

He went on to caption the photo with a quote ''Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo and Chief Tope Adenibuyan Asojuomo of Iyere Owo." Congratulations to Teddy A on this new feather to his cap.

 

Teddy A's chieftaincy title makes him the latest celebrity to be conferred with one over the last few months as we can recall that not too long ago, UK born rapper, Skepta was got a chieftaincy title in his hometown.

Teddy A play

Teddy A

(Instagram/IamTeddyA)

 

Skepta is now a chief in his hometown in Ogun state

Skepta play

Skepta

(Imgur)

 

Skepta was in Nigeria not too long ago and he got conferred with a chieftaincy title in his hometown in Ogun state. According to a twitter handle @maxImeaner who posted photos of the event which took place in Ogun state, the rapper whose original is Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jnr was given the title of "Amuludun of Odo-Aje."

The event which took place at Odo-Aje on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, saw the UK born rapper wear the traditional Agbada and was flanked by chiefs from the community.

D'banj gets a chieftaincy title in Imo state

play

 

D'banj also got a chieftaincy title in the eastern part of Nigeria sometime in January 2018. It was announced by his manager, Franklin Spice who took to his Instagram page on Friday, January 5, 2018, to announce the good news.

According to Franklin, the music star was conferred with the title of 'Enyi Ka Nwanne' of Amuzi Obowol Autonomous Community in Imo State. He also posted a number of photos of other photos from the ceremony. An elated D'banj couldn't hide his joy as he was all smiles all through the conferment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Ras Kimono Reggae icon dies at 60bullet
2 Wow! Tonto Dikeh replies Majid Michel’s post in tonguesbullet
3 Tiwa Savage See Singer's reaction to "Tiwa's Vibe" ban over alcoholbullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Tobi on Adekunle Gold's 'Delilah' 'being about his relationship with Cee-C'
BBNaija Season 3 The gifts your favourite housemates have received so far
DJ Neptune Disc Jockey releases tracklist and art cover for debut album
Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Rochas Okorocha hosting Miracle, Nina, Teddy A and Bambam
"Foreigners God" Bambam and Teddy A join cast of anticipated Nollywood film
Vandora Watch Big Brother contestant give us an eyeful of her boobs at nightclub
Big Brother Naija Who is your favourite #BBNaija: Double Wahala couple?
Big Brother Naija Tobi on what went wrong with his friendship with Bambam
Big Brother Naija Dee-One says Tobi tormented Cee-C in the #BBNaija house
Bambam, Teddy A Former Big Brother Naija housemates play lovers in new Nollywood movie [Video]

Celebrities

Teddy A
Teddy A Reality T.V. star called out by his baby mama
Toyin Abraham
Photo Of The Day Everything looks good on Toyin Aimakhu
Ras Kimono dies at age 60
Ras Kimono Tributes pour in as legendary singer is remembered
Governor Okowa calls for sustainable peace Delta
Ifeanyi Okowa Delta state governor mourns Ras Kimono, describes him as true music legend