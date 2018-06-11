Teddy A (BBNaija) gets conferred with chieftaincy title

news

Former BBNaija season 3 reality star, Teddy A, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Ondo state.

According to Teddy A, he was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Asojuomo of Iyere Owo by the Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo. He revealed this when he posted a video of the event on his Instagram page on Saturday, June 9, 2018, which took place at the palace in Iyere Owo.

He went on to caption the photo with a quote ''Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo and Chief Tope Adenibuyan Asojuomo of Iyere Owo." Congratulations to Teddy A on this new feather to his cap.

Teddy A's chieftaincy title makes him the latest celebrity to be conferred with one over the last few months as we can recall that not too long ago, UK born rapper, Skepta was got a chieftaincy title in his hometown.

Skepta is now a chief in his hometown in Ogun state

Skepta was in Nigeria not too long ago and he got conferred with a chieftaincy title in his hometown in Ogun state. According to a twitter handle @maxImeaner who posted photos of the event which took place in Ogun state, the rapper whose original is Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jnr was given the title of "Amuludun of Odo-Aje."

The event which took place at Odo-Aje on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, saw the UK born rapper wear the traditional Agbada and was flanked by chiefs from the community.

D'banj gets a chieftaincy title in Imo state

D'banj also got a chieftaincy title in the eastern part of Nigeria sometime in January 2018. It was announced by his manager, Franklin Spice who took to his Instagram page on Friday, January 5, 2018, to announce the good news.

According to Franklin, the music star was conferred with the title of 'Enyi Ka Nwanne' of Amuzi Obowol Autonomous Community in Imo State. He also posted a number of photos of other photos from the ceremony. An elated D'banj couldn't hide his joy as he was all smiles all through the conferment.