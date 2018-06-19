Pulse.ng logo
Noble Igwe is now a red cap chief in his hometown [Photo]

Noble Igwe Celebrity blogger is now a red cap chief

Noble Igwe can now proudly wear his red cap to the village because he is officially of the Ogbuefis of his community.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Noble Igwe play

Noble Igwe

(Instagram/NobleIgwe)
Noble Igwe is no longer your ordinary celebrity as he now officially is a red cap chief from his hometown.

The celebrity blogger took to his Instagram page to on Monday, June 18, 2018, where he shared the good news. He posted a photo of his kinsmen and himself after performing the traditional rites.

"OGBUEFI NOBLE IGWE  ONWA II UMUOMAKU Today, after fulfilling all the traditional requirement, I became Ogbuefi Noble Igwe. Please Take Note and address me properly," he captioned the photo.

 

Pulse reached out to Noble to congratulate and get a scoop of what the title meant and what this new achievement means to him.

Noblel Igwe play

Noblel Igwe

(Instagram/Noble_Igwe)

 

"Thank you very much, yes I have been conferred with a title in my place. It means that I am now a titled man in my place. You know how we in Lagos in how we wear red cap here and can't wear it at home, now I can do that. Also now when I go for an event at my place, I can now carry a cow there because that is the highest form of respect for a titled man. You know the famous Igbo handshake which we all know, now I can actually do the handshake with my fellow red cap Ogbuefi," he said.

From all of us at Pulse, we say a big congratulations to Noble Igwe, Oops! sorry Ogbuefi Noble Igwe on your title. From D'banj to Skypta and most recently Teddy A the list of celebrities who have been conferred with chieftaincy titles is on the increase.

ALSO READ: D'banj conferred with chieftaincy title in Imo state

Teddy A gets conferred with chieftaincy title

Teddy A play

Teddy A

(Instagram/IamTeddyA)

 

Earlier in June, former BBNaija season 3 reality star, Teddy A, was conferred with a chieftaincy title in Ondo state. According to Teddy A, he was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Asojuomo of Iyere Owo by the Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo. He revealed this when he posted a video of the event on his Instagram page on Saturday, June 9, 2018, which took place at the palace in Iyere Owo.

He went on to caption the photo with a quote ''Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo and Chief Tope Adenibuyan Asojuomo of Iyere Owo."

