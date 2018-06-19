Noble Igwe is now a red cap chief in his hometown [Photo]

news

Noble Igwe is no longer your ordinary celebrity as he now officially is a red cap chief from his hometown.

The celebrity blogger took to his Instagram page to on Monday, June 18, 2018, where he shared the good news. He posted a photo of his kinsmen and himself after performing the traditional rites.

"OGBUEFI NOBLE IGWE ONWA II UMUOMAKU Today, after fulfilling all the traditional requirement, I became Ogbuefi Noble Igwe. Please Take Note and address me properly," he captioned the photo.

Pulse reached out to Noble to congratulate and get a scoop of what the title meant and what this new achievement means to him.

"Thank you very much, yes I have been conferred with a title in my place. It means that I am now a titled man in my place. You know how we in Lagos in how we wear red cap here and can't wear it at home, now I can do that. Also now when I go for an event at my place, I can now carry a cow there because that is the highest form of respect for a titled man. You know the famous Igbo handshake which we all know, now I can actually do the handshake with my fellow red cap Ogbuefi," he said.

From all of us at Pulse, we say a big congratulations to Noble Igwe, Oops! sorry Ogbuefi Noble Igwe on your title. From D'banj to Skypta and most recently Teddy A the list of celebrities who have been conferred with chieftaincy titles is on the increase.

ALSO READ: D'banj conferred with chieftaincy title in Imo state

Teddy A gets conferred with chieftaincy title

Earlier in June, former BBNaija season 3 reality star, Teddy A, was conferred with a chieftaincy title in Ondo state . According to Teddy A, he was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Asojuomo of Iyere Owo by the Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo. He revealed this when he posted a video of the event on his Instagram page on Saturday, June 9, 2018, which took place at the palace in Iyere Owo.

He went on to caption the photo with a quote ''Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo and Chief Tope Adenibuyan Asojuomo of Iyere Owo."