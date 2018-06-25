Pulse.ng logo
UNILAG to host 26th edition of university games in 2019

UNILAG wins the hosting right for the 26th edition of the biennial university sporting events.

  Published: , Refreshed:
(PremiumTimes)
Prof Stephen Hamafyelto, the President of the  Nigerian University Games Association, NUGA has announced the 2019 edition of the varsity games will hold at the University of Lagos.

Hamafyelto who made this announcement while speaking with sports writers said that findings from the council of inspection team favoured the University of Lagos over the University of Jos for the hosting of the biennial sporting events.

UNILAG lecturer in alleged sex scandal says he was blackmailed play

UNILAG Gate

(Pulse)

 

The NUGA president also noted that since the hosting right has been awarded to UNILAG, the games were expected to come up early in the year precisely between January and April adding that the period is usually a dry season as against wet season that could disrupt outdoor games.

Nigerian Tertiary institutions to commence football league in July

Earlier in June, Hamafyelto announced that tertiary Institutions in Nigeria are set for the maiden edition of the Higher Institutions Football League (HIFL) holding in universities across the country.

Hamafyelto while announcing the maiden edition of the league assures football lovers in Nigeria of an interesting competition.

The football league according to reports will begin on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

 

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

