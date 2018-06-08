Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian Tertiary institutions to commence football league in July

College Soccer Nigerian Tertiary institutions to commence football league in July

The maiden edition of the Higher Institutions Football League will start on July 28.

  • Published:
Nigerian Tertiary institutions to commence football league in July play

UNILAG football team

(Goal)
Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria are set for the maiden edition of the Higher Institutions Football League (HIFL) holding in universities across the country.

The football league according to Guardian will begin on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Professor Stephen Hamafyelto, President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) while announcing the maiden edition of the league assures football lovers in Nigeria of an interesting competition.

He said: “We are happy we are finally kicking off the games. At the end of this maiden edition, we hope to have convinced our sponsors and indeed Nigerians that collegiate sports are ripe in Nigeria. Then, we may be thinking of expanding the fixtures as HiFL is a very good platform to achieve these objectives. With our level of preparation, we are sure of success”.

Nigerian Tertiary institutions to commence football league in July play (Insideuniuyo)

 

Higher Institutions Football League (HIFL), according to Hamafyelto will revive inter-school competitions.

“HIFL will complement the efforts of NUGA to bring back the good old days of competitive inter-school games with all the excitement therein.

Although we are starting with football, which may be described as the pivot of Nigerian sports, we hope to expand to other sports later. This is firmly in our plans”.

HIFL was launched in February 2018 by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing as an international event in Lagos.

