Kidnapped corp member rejects redeployment after her release

The female corps member, Nwankpa Blessing, who just regained her freedom from kidnappers den in Nassarawa state has refused to accept redeployment offer from NYSC.

Following the announcement of her release by the management of the National Youth Service Corps, Nwakpa was offered the opportunity to redeploy but she chose to remain in Nassarawa till she finishes her one year program.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure while meeting the corps member expressed his happiness over the safe release of the lady.

Since the corps member refused to be redeployed, Kazaure, therefore, tasked the state NYSC coordinator, Hajiya Zainab Isah to give her all the necessary support throughout the remaining period of her service in the state.

You will recall that NYSC Nassarawa was recently disturbed with bad news as Two corps members, Oguntola Babatunde and Danjuma Salihu serving in the state reportedly drowned in Assakio river.