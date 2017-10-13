Home > Communities > Student >

Kidnapped corp member rejects redeployment after her release

NYSC Kidnapped Corps member refuses to be redeployed after regaining freedom

Blessing Nwakpa regained freedom from kidnappers den but refused to accept redeployment offer from NYSC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, Blessing Nwakpa and State Coordinator, Hajia Zainab Isah. play

Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, Blessing Nwakpa and State Coordinator, Hajia Zainab Isah.

(Instablognaija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The female corps member, Nwankpa Blessing, who just regained her freedom from kidnappers den in Nassarawa state has refused to accept redeployment offer from NYSC.

Following the announcement of her release by the management of the National Youth Service Corps, Nwakpa was offered the opportunity to redeploy but she chose to remain in Nassarawa till she finishes her one year program.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure while meeting the corps member expressed his happiness over the safe release of the lady.

ALSO READ: Redeemers' University expels student over social media post

Since the corps member refused to be redeployed, Kazaure, therefore, tasked the state NYSC coordinator, Hajiya Zainab Isah to give her all the necessary support throughout the remaining period of her service in the state.

You will recall that NYSC Nassarawa was recently disturbed with bad news as Two corps members, Oguntola Babatunde and Danjuma Salihu serving in the state reportedly drowned in Assakio river.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 International Day Of The Girl Child Osinbajo congratulates girl with 17...bullet
2 UNILAG Law student rusticated for 4 semesters after dancing with late...bullet
3 Abdulraheem Bello Meet the 25-yr-old Nigerian who developed...bullet

Related Articles

NYSC Two Corp members drown in Nassarawa
Anambra Governorship Election INEC assures poll will be flawless
NYSC Rising number of corps members responsible for dwindling resources
Anambra Election 8,000 corps members available for poll — NYSC
Yahaya Bello Governor urges youths to avoid drug abuse, peddling
NYSC Agency mourns former DG

Student Pulse

Redeemers University expelled Debo Adedayo on his graduation day
Redeemers' University Management expels student on graduation day because of his social media post
Graduating students
State Of The Schools 5 reasons Nigerian students perform better in foreign Universities
Teachers sharing food for primary school pupils sitting on the floor in an overcrowded classroom
In Kaduna One of the teachers sacked for failing Maths test allegedly reacts on Facebook with poor grammar
Secondary School students writing exams.
WAEC Council raises alarm as candidates allegedly drug supervisors and bring guns to exam hall