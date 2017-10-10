Home > Communities > Student >

Two Corp members drown in Nassarawa state

NYSC Two Corp members drown in Nassarawa

The NYSC State Coordinator said the bodies of the corp members had since been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital.

(Swearing in ceremony for NYSC members)
Two corp members, Oguntola Babatunde and Danjuma Salihu serving in Nassarawa state reportedly drowned in Assakio river in the state.

The Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corp in the state, Hajiya Zainab Isah confirmed the death of the corp members to newsmen on Monday, October 9.

Isah said the two corp members had gone to the river on Sunday evening to swim but drowned and their bodies had since been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

NS16B4044 hailed from Ogun State, while Jamil-Salihu with code number NS16B 0175 was a native of Kwara State.

“It is very sad but I know God will grant them eternal rest and grant all of us, including their families, the fortitude to bear the loss. I can only say that we are bereaved but God knows better,” she said.

Citing a similar incident in the past, the Scheme Coordinator in the state advised all corp members in the state to be very careful and always obey the rules of their host communities.

ALSO READ: NYSC says 8000 Corp Members will be available for Anambra poll

"What I heard from a very reliable source was that some farmers had drowned in that river some years back. So when corps members enter a community, they should ask questions and watch their steps,” she said.

Oguntola Babatunde with state code NS16B4044 is reportedly from Ogun state while Jamil-Salihu NS16B0175 hailed from Kwara state.

