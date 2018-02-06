Home > Communities > Student >

JAMB ends sales of 2018 UTME forms today

2018 UTME JAMB ends sales of exam forms on February 6, 2018

JAMB's spokesperson has announced that the sales of 2018 UTME will end by close of work on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

  • Published:
JAMB ends sales of exam forms today play

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, (JAMB), has said that the sale of the 2018 UTME will end on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

The Board's Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Monday, February 5 announced the end of the form sales during a telephone interview with the Nation.

Benjamin said JAMB has given candidates who desire to write the exam a chance to obtain their forms before the close of work on Tuesday, (today,) adding that the form will not be available for purchase again once it closes.

Fabian-Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB play

Fabian-Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB

(Guardian.ng)

ALSO READ: 5 things you should not take to the 2018 UTME centre

He said, “No extension for now. We have not closed registration. Candidates can register for now.

“We are supposed to close everything today. But we are salient on registration. We are closing sales of forms tomorrow (today). We are closing sales of form by 12 midnight tomorrow,”

The JAMB's spokesperson added that 1.4 million candidates have so far registered for the 2018 UTME, which would hold on March 7 in 649 CBT centres across the country.

Over 600,000 candidates still hoping to gain admission

Meanwhile, the 2018 admission process is still in limbo as over 600,000 candidates are yet to know their admission status.

Students writing the JAMB mock exams at Mater Dei High School, Bayelsa. play

Students writing the JAMB mock exams at Mater Dei High School, Bayelsa.

 

While some universities are blaming JAMB for allegedly appropriating the admission process to itself through the introduction of Central Admission Processing System, the exam body said it is the duty of the institutions to propose admissions to those candidates who pass both UTME and Post UTME.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 University Ranking These are the top 10 universities in Nigeria...bullet
2 Campus Guide 5 bad academic habits you have to get rid ofbullet
3 Modibbo Adama University of Technology University shut down as...bullet

Related Articles

UTME Admission officers beg JAMB to extend January 25 deadline
JAMB Exam body orders all institutions to end 2017 admission by January 25
JAMB Exam Board recommends 1.6m candidates for admission
JAMB 2 fake CBT centre operators arrested in Lagos
Pamo University of Medical Sciences 5 things you should know about Nigeria's 1st private medical university
JAMB 2018 UTME to hold in March
Pulse List 6 requirements you MUST meet to gain admission into higher institutions
JAMB 3 things you must get right when applying for 2018 UTME
JAMB 600,000 candidates left frustrated over admission status
JAMB 5 things to avoid taking to 2018 UTME exam hall

Student Pulse

University of Ibadan
University of Ibadan 5 things you probably didn't know about UI
WAEC
WAEC 35 inmates of Ikoyi Prison to sit for exam
covenant university
CFA Institute Research Covenant University to represent Nigeria at global competition
Covenant university emerges Africa's 3rd best in Computer Science
CFA Institute Research Covenant University emerges first place winner in competition