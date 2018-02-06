JAMB ends sales of 2018 UTME forms today

news

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, (JAMB), has said that the sale of the 2018 UTME will end on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

The Board's Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Monday, February 5 announced the end of the form sales during a telephone interview with the Nation.

Benjamin said JAMB has given candidates who desire to write the exam a chance to obtain their forms before the close of work on Tuesday, (today,) adding that the form will not be available for purchase again once it closes.

He said, “No extension for now. We have not closed registration. Candidates can register for now.

“We are supposed to close everything today. But we are salient on registration. We are closing sales of forms tomorrow (today). We are closing sales of form by 12 midnight tomorrow,”

The JAMB's spokesperson added that 1.4 million candidates have so far registered for the 2018 UTME, which would hold on March 7 in 649 CBT centres across the country.

Over 600,000 candidates still hoping to gain admission

Meanwhile, the 2018 admission process is still in limbo as over 600,000 candidates are yet to know their admission status.

While some universities are blaming JAMB for allegedly appropriating the admission process to itself through the introduction of Central Admission Processing System, the exam body said it is the duty of the institutions to propose admissions to those candidates who pass both UTME and Post UTME.