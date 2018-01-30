600,000 candidates left frustrated over admission status

news

The 2018 admission process is becoming controversial as over 600,000 candidates are yet to know their admission status.

It is reported that only 50 percent of the prospective undergraduates have gained admission while the rest are left frustrated as no information has been released about their admission status.

According to Thisday, institutions and candidates are blaming JAMB for the stalemate in the admission processes.

University officials who spoke to the newspaper accused JAMB of appropriating admission processes.

They said, “The JAMB action to appropriate admission processes is frustrating to both the students and the schools.

“Do you know that most of the students are yet to access their admission in the JAMB portal?”

The officials also alleged that alleged that ''the newly introduced Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) by JAMB has stalled admission of many students “who can’t access the portal, leaving them stranded with the deadline for admission having elapsed last week.”

JAMB reacts to admission delay allegation

However, JAMB's Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin has reacted to the allegations, saying they are misleading and borne out of ignorance of the admission processes.

Benjamin said while JAMB facilitates the examination (UTME) for the candidates, it is the duty of the institutions to propose admissions to those candidates who pass both UTME and Post UTME.

He said: “A candidate writes JAMB and if he meets the cut-off mark and sent to their university of choice, the institutions conduct the post-UTME and the admission officer computes the results and forwards the successful candidates to the Vice Chancellor who in turn proposes these candidates for admission.

“The JAMB will now screen these candidates to ensure they have the standard criteria and are qualified for admission. So we will approve depending on whether the candidates are eligible, and all they need to do is accept their admission at the portal which is accessible contrary to what you heard.

“Some institutions have unloaded but the heads of such institutions have not approved. It’s not from our end. The CAPS is managed by us but institutions and JAMB interface on it.”

You will recall that JAMB ordered all institutions to complete their admission processes before Thursday, January 25, but despite this directive, over 600,000 candidates are yet to know their admission status.