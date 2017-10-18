Home > Communities > Student >

Gunmen killed Corps member for refusing to surrender his phone

Uwaoma was said to have gone to Imo state to see his mother, Mrs Mary Uwaoma when he was murdered.

Ekene Uwaoma was a serving corps member in Ogun state, shot dead in Imo state by gunmen play

Ekene Uwaoma was a serving corps member in Ogun state, shot dead in Imo state by gunmen

Barely a week after two corp members reportedly drowned in Nassarawa state, another corp member serving in Ogun state was reportedly shot dead by gunmen for refusing to surrender his phone in Imo state.

Ekene Uwaoma, 23, was a graduate of History and International Studies from the Imo State University, Owerri.

According to Punch, the deceased's friend, MacDonald, said that he was with him when the gunmen waylaid them and demanded their mobile phones.

Narrating why Uwaoma was killed, MacDonald said the deceased refused to surrender his phone to the gunmen and he was shot in the chest before they ran away.

He said “We were returning home from where we went to buy food. Suddenly, four boys bearing arms stopped and asked us to surrender our phones. I quickly gave them mine, but Ekene (Uwaoma) refused to surrender his phone.

“They started struggling and I ran away. They shot him in the chest and ran away. They also shot into the air to scare people away.”

“The gunmen didn’t go with his phone. It was a pity. This was the first time somebody was killed in my presence. I am heartbroken. His picture keeps appearing in my mind. I can’t bear it,”

MacDonald also said that  Uwaoma was pronounced dead after being rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

ALSO READ: Two Corp member drown in Nassarawa

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike has also confirmed the incident and promised the command would swing to action to arrest the murderers.

