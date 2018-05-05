Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Adeboye says 2019 elections may not hold

Pastor Adeboye says 2019 elections may not hold

Pastor Adeboye the congregation at the May Holy Ghost service to joining him in praying for the end of the killings in Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye says 2019 election may not hold

Pastor E A Adeboye

(youtube.com)
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the  General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said that the 2019 elections may not hold.

Speaking during his sermon on Friday, May 4, at the church's Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp, Adeboye reportedly said unless the killings across the country stop, Nigeria may not even survive.

At the service, the clergy called on the congregation to pray for the end of killings in the country.

According to him, when a asked him who would win the 2019 presidential election, he replied that unless the killings stopped the 2019 elections may not hold because people would be scared to go out to vote.

Adeboye, however, noted that statement was his personal opinion and not a prophecy.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

 

He recalled the killing  27 people, including two priests in Benue state in April, saying the incident made him sad to the point that his wife, Folu Adeboye, had to ask why his mood was down.

"As a leader people from various denominations call daddy, the 27 people killed were my children who were in a church or returning from a church programme," Adeboye said he told his wife who had not heard the news at the time.

"As a father, I naturally became sad over that."

Suspected herdsmen had invaded a  St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East local government area of Benue, and murdered two priests and 15 worshippers.

ALSO READ: Here’s how to receive God’s blessings - Pastor Adeboye

At least 100 houses in the community were also burnt down in the attack.

One week after the attack, another set of 10 Catholic faithful, who were on their way from morning mass, were killed by suspected herdsmen in military uniform in Naka, Gwer West local government area of the state.

