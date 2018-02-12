Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Adeboye shares secret to receiving God's blessings

Pastor Adeboye Here’s how to receive God’s blessings

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church, worldwide, is sharing his knowledge on divine blessings.

(YouTube)

Pastor Adeboye shares secret to receiving God’s blessings

(YouTube)
Listen up, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has the key to receiving God’s blessings.

According to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church, worldwide, righteousness is the way to divine favor.

The Guardian reports that he shared this important knowledge through the Assistant General Overseer, Admin & Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola at a service titled: “Outpouring” which held at the RCCG Region 1 at Tafawa Balewa Square.

Pastor Adeboye urges Christians to be righteous in order to receive God's blessings

 

Speaking on the theme of the service, Pastor Adeboye urged Christians to be righteous as it is the only way to keep experiencing God’s constant outpouring of blessings.

In his words, “When God pours Himself on anyone, that is “Outpouring”, and without much effort, the person would get to the top, but that cannot happen until the person regarded as a vessel has been cleansed.

“Cleansing comes when one repents and forsakes his past evil deeds and gives his entire life to Jesus Christ and after receiving outpouring he/she will begin to witness to others, which is one of the evidence of outpouring upon the recipient.”

ALSO READ: ‘Do not attract God’s curse to yourself, please pay your tithe’ — Pastor Adeboye

In other Adeboye news

Represented by Pastor Odesola, the RCCG G.O took the opportunity to offer some advice to the leaders.

He said: “Those policies that have not been executed should be re-opened and be undertaken. The government should create more jobs and I believe strongly that it has the capacity and wherewithal to do those things that would benefit the average Nigerian. What is actually needed is the political will.

“As a nation, I repeat that there is a need for national repentance which would open the door for “Outpouring” from God and the nation would be better for it.”

Daily Post reports that Pastor Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo and other Christian leaders from about 30 Christian denomination are meeting on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo and other Christian leaders are going to pray for Nigeria

 

According to a public notice, these Christian leaders will discuss and pray from  10 am to 1 pm about unemployment, cultism, kidnapping and all of Nigeria’s issues.

The meeting is set to hold at the Old Arena, Redemption Camp, KM 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

Between Lagos state and RCCG

Meanwhile, Pastor Adeboye’s church has been sealed by the Lagos state government.

Lagos state shuts RCCG branch

Lagos state shuts RCCG branch

(informationng)

 

Vanguard reports that the zonal headquarters, RCCG in Ajegunle, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government, was closed off because the developer allegedly ignored the government’s instructions to stop building.

A hotel in Ikeja, shopping plaza, and six other structures were also sealed.

