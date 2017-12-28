Home > Communities > Religion >

Meet Roman Catholic Popes with the shortest reigns

Popes Meet Pontiffs with the shortest reigns

One Catholic leader lasted for only 3 days in office!

  • Published:
Meet Roman Catholic Popes with the shortest reigns play

Pope Francis is the current leader of the Roman Catholic church

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are different kinds of Popes, the ones that hold the position for years and others with really short reigns.

Today, we explore the second kind of leaders. Meet the Pontiffs with the shortest reigns ever in Catholic history.

Stephen II

This pope holds the title for the shortest time in this position, so short that many people do not see him as a real Pope.

Meet Roman Catholic Popes with the shortest reigns play

Pope-elect Stephen

(wikipedia)

 

His Papacy began on March 23,  752 and ended March 26, 752, quite unusual, right? He was Pope-elect who unfortunately suffered apoplexy that led to his death three days after his election.

He was succeeded by a Pope who took his name “Stephen II,” but is now referred to as Stephen III.

Urban VII

Next is Urban VII who was elected Pope in 1590. He chose this particular name because it signified kindness. This characteristic played out during his time as Pope as he reportedly ordered for bigger and cheaper loaves of bread.

Meet Roman Catholic Popes with the shortest reigns play

Pope Urban VII

(toptenz)

 

It is also said that that he paid off debts of all the poor in the city of Rome. Despite these kind deeds, he only lasted 13 days as a result of an illness that led to his death.

ALSO READ: 9 interesting things you don't know about Pope Francis

Boniface VI

This pope lasted 15 days before dying from gout. Reportedly, his election was declared null and void by John IX two years after his death. This does not change the fact that he is still on the official list of Popes.

Meet Roman Catholic Popes with the shortest reigns play

Pope Boniface VI

(wikipedia)

 

Celestine IV

He was sworn into office in October 1241. His papacy lasted just 17 days.

Fun fact- He was born Goffredo Castiglione and not much is known about him including the exact location of his grave.

Meet Roman Catholic Popes with the shortest reigns play

Pope Celestine IV

(toptenz)

 

Theodore II

Very little is known about this pope other than the fact he held this title for only 20 days.

Meet Roman Catholic Popes with the shortest reigns play

Pope Theodore II

(toptenz)

 

No one knows why his papacy is short.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Christmas What Quran says about Jesus Christbullet
2 Pulse List 5 churches that don't celebrate Christmas and whybullet
3 Christmas Pictures: 9 ways people are celebrating the holiday around...bullet

Related Articles

Pope Francis You won't believe what Catholic leader did for his 81st birthday
Pope Francis 9 interesting things you don't know about Catholic leader
Pope Francis ‘Christians, stop gossiping’ — Pontiff warns
Pope Francis Pontiff says the Lord’s prayer needs to be changed
Pope Francis Catholics are getting 35 new saints
Pope Francis Pontiff explains who God really is
Pope Francis Pontiff paints a scary picture of who Satan really is
Pope Francis ‘The church is anything but a supermarket’ — Pontiff
Pope Francis Everyone needs to pay attention to Catholic leader’s Christmas message
Pope Francis ‘Christmas is a perfect opportunity to repent’ — Catholic leader

Religion

How woman left Playboy mansion after encounter with God
From Playboy to God How woman left famous mansion for Jesus Christ
New Year Resolutions: 5 things Christians should do in 2018
New Year Resolutions 5 important things Christians should do in 2018
‘Christmas is a perfect opportunity to repent’ — Pope Francis
Pope Francis ‘Christmas is a perfect opportunity to repent’ — Catholic leader
Muslim lawyers react to hijab controversy
Hijab Muslim lawyers react to Islamic female veil controversy