Meet Roman Catholic Popes with the shortest reigns

There are different kinds of Popes, the ones that hold the position for years and others with really short reigns.

Today, we explore the second kind of leaders. Meet the Pontiffs with the shortest reigns ever in Catholic history.

Stephen II

This pope holds the title for the shortest time in this position, so short that many people do not see him as a real Pope.

His Papacy began on March 23, 752 and ended March 26, 752, quite unusual , right? He was Pope-elect who unfortunately suffered apoplexy that led to his death three days after his election.

He was succeeded by a Pope who took his name “Stephen II,” but is now referred to as Stephen III.

Urban VII

Next is Urban VII who was elected Pope in 1590. He chose this particular name because it signified kindness. This characteristic played out during his time as Pope as he reportedly ordered for bigger and cheaper loaves of bread.

It is also said that that he paid off debts of all the poor in the city of Rome. Despite these kind deeds, he only lasted 13 days as a result of an illness that led to his death.

Boniface VI

This pope lasted 15 days before dying from gout. Reportedly, his election was declared null and void by John IX two years after his death. This does not change the fact that he is still on the official list of Popes.

Celestine IV

He was sworn into office in October 1241. His papacy lasted just 17 days.

Fun fact- He was born Goffredo Castiglione and not much is known about him including the exact location of his grave.

Theodore II

Very little is known about this pope other than the fact he held this title for only 20 days.

No one knows why his papacy is short.