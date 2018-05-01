Having Faith: 10 Bible verses to improve your spiritual life

Strengthen your walk with God with the scriptures below.
They are:
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
“And Jesus answered them, “Have faith in God. Truly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be taken up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says will come to pass, it will be done for him. Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”
“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on the wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
“Weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.”
“Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful.”
“But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
“What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”
“For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
“But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”
“Let us, therefore, come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”