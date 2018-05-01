Having Faith: 10 Bible verses to improve your spiritual life

news

Here are 10 great Bible verses to strengthen your faith and improve your overall spiritual life.

They are:

1. Philippians 4:6–7 —

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

2. Mark 11:22–24 —

“And Jesus answered them, “Have faith in God. Truly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be taken up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says will come to pass, it will be done for him. Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”

3. Isaiah 40:31 —

“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on the wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

4. Psalm 30:5 —

“Weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.”

5. Hebrews 10:23 —

“Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful.”

6. Romans 5:8 —

“But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

7. Romans 8:31 —

“What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”

8. Romans 8:38–39 —

“For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

9. 2 Corinthians 12:9 —

“But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”

10. Hebrews 4:16 —

“Let us, therefore, come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”