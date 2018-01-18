Home > Communities > Religion >

Bishop Oyedepo advises FG to invest in education sector

Bishop Oyedepo Living Faith founder tells Govt to invest in education sector

The popular pastor is encouraging the government to improve the country by funding the education sector.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bishop Oyedepo advises FG to invest in education sector play

Bishop Oyedepo calls for innovative teaching

(covenantuniversity)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bishop David Oyedepo is calling on the Federal Government to invest in the education sector.

Leadership reports that he made this appeal at the Covenant University’s 12th inaugural lecture in Ota. It was themed, “The Synergy between Language, Discourse and the Media in the Construction of Realities.’’

Speaking at the event, Oyedepo, who is also the Chancellor of the university, advising the government to increase the funding directed to the education sector.

5 interesting things we learnt from Bishop David Oyedepo’s latest interview play

Bishop David Oyedepo

(File)

 

According to him, doing this will empower the people who will, in turn, alleviate Nigeria’s problems.

In his words, “The less we invest in education the more problems we create for the country.

“The future of any nation is in the quality of investment it makes in education.’’

5 interesting things we learnt from Bishop David Oyedepo’s latest interview play

Covenant University

(logbaby)

 

ALSO READ: Bishop Oyedepo’s latest advice is really good

Bishop Oyedepo’s deputy also tells Govt to invest in education sector

His sentiments were echoed by Prof. Taiwo Abioye, the university’s former Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

During her inaugural lecture, she highlighted the importance of quality education, adding that this investment would reduce the issues in the North.

She said: “The present problem in the North, as far as education is concerned, is a gap between the North and the South and the Federal Government needs to take decisive steps in addressing the issue.

“Any country that does not educate its population is bound to fail. Education is a fundamental human right that enhances people’s ability and skill development, improves workers’ efficiency, adaptability and productivity.’’

Oyedepo's offers perfect advice at convocation in Landmark University in Omu Aran, Kwara State play

Oyedepo's offers perfect advice at convocation in Landmark University in Omu Aran, Kwara State

(thenationonlineng)

 

Bishop Oyedepo’s institution was established in February 2002. Since then, it has become one of the best private universities in Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Bishop Oyedepo Forbes crowns Living Faith founder as richest pastor in...bullet
2 2018 Prophecy Prophets say Pope Francis and Buhari may die this yearbullet
3 First Fruit We asked a pastor, Catholic, Jehovah's Witness to weigh...bullet

Related Articles

Oyedepo Bishop's advice to youths is the only thing we need to hear this week
Bishop Oyedepo Pastor’s latest advice is really good
Bishop Oyedepo Living Faith founder’s new advice affects every Nigerian
Bishop Oyedepo 5 interesting things we learnt from Living Faith founder’s latest interview
Adeboye Daddy G.O offers important advice to FG
Nicholas Okoh ‘Nigerians have lost their sense of sin’ —  Anglican Primate
David Oyedepo Bishop recounts escape from potential plane crash
Pulse List 2017 7 controversial religious moments of the year
Adeboye, Oyedepo How Nigeria's Pentecostal Ministers became more powerful than the President
Nigeria At 57 12 most remarkable Men of God from 1960 till now

Religion

Catholic church gets 4M followers after social media face lift
Roman Catholic Church gets more followers after reforming social media platforms
China stops Muslims students from attending Quran classes
In China Govt stops Muslims from attending Quran classes and religious events
Fulani herdsmen declare war in violent letter to Bishop Oyedepo
Bishop Oyedepo Fulani herdsmen declare war in violent letter to Living Faith founder
Pope Francis begs for forgiveness over sexual abuse in Chile
Sexual Abuse Pope Francis begs for forgiveness for clergy allegations in Chile