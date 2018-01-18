Bishop Oyedepo advises FG to invest in education sector

news

Bishop David Oyedepo is calling on the Federal Government to invest in the education sector.

Leadership reports that he made this appeal at the Covenant University ’s 12th inaugural lecture in Ota. It was themed, “The Synergy between Language, Discourse and the Media in the Construction of Realities.’’

Speaking at the event, Oyedepo, who is also the Chancellor of the university, advising the government to increase the funding directed to the education sector.

According to him, doing this will empower the people who will, in turn, alleviate Nigeria’s problems.

In his words, “The less we invest in education the more problems we create for the country.

“The future of any nation is in the quality of investment it makes in education.’’

Bishop Oyedepo’s deputy also tells Govt to invest in education sector

His sentiments were echoed by Prof. Taiwo Abioye, the university’s former Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

During her inaugural lecture, she highlighted the importance of quality education, adding that this investment would reduce the issues in the North.

She said: “The present problem in the North, as far as education is concerned, is a gap between the North and the South and the Federal Government needs to take decisive steps in addressing the issue.

“Any country that does not educate its population is bound to fail. Education is a fundamental human right that enhances people’s ability and skill development, improves workers’ efficiency, adaptability and productivity.’’