You need to see Bishop Oyedepo’s new advice, it is really good

Bishop Oyedepo Pastor’s latest advice is really good

This time, the founder of Winner’s Chapel and the Chancellor of Covenant University (CU) is talking to academic leaders.

Bishop David Oyedepo is daring the deans in charge of postgraduate education to do better.

The founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel’s has advised these people to focus on really teaching their students rather than just being proud of their position in their chosen fields.

He stated this at the 54th meeting of the Committee of Deans of Post Graduate Schools (CDPGS) in Nigerian Universities at CU premises, according to The Nation.

While delivering his keynote address, the cleric who is also the Chancellor of Covenant University (CU) Ota Ogun State, stressed the importance of innovative teaching.

He added that this kind of education, combined with ‘read thinking’, a concept that combines research with critical thinking, will solve the challenges in Africa.

Bishop Oydepo said, “Everywhere I go in Nigeria today, everybody continues to complain that things are not working; but who will start how things will work and when? That person is you and that time is now, and postgraduate education should serve as a platform for inciting our students into thinking solutions. Today, it is thinkers that rule the world and we should be development-oriented in things we do."

“Leadership is not being in the driver seat, but adding values. As a dean, you must start thinking what difference you are going to make in that position; what contributions in terms of innovations and feat. You have no business being in that position if you cannot make that a difference that will be a reference point to your successors years after you have left.”

The cleric also referred to Covenant University as a good source of indigenous thinking, adding that this is why it is currently the second-best university in Nigeria.

Bishop Oyedpo’s important advice was echoed by the Chairman of the association, Prof Bamidele Sanni.

The prof encouraged the deans to ensure that they produce students that they can be proud of.

He said, “As deans of post-graduate school, our colleagues often refer to us as ‘deans of deans’. We are leaders in our capacity who are also training tomorrow’s leaders. We, therefore, have a responsibility to lead others aright before handing over so they can sustain standard.

“Those who groomed and made us who we are today are proud of us; so we also want to be proud of others by saying ‘that man or lady graduated from this university and I supervised his research.”

The four-day event was themed: “Repositioning postgraduate education for sustainable national development: the leadership dimension.”

