Covenant university is Africa's 3rd best in Computer Science

news

Covenant University, Ota has emerged the only Nigeria university that bets offer computer science as a program.

In the recent Elsevier SciVal 2018 ranking of African Universities in the field of Computer Science, the institution emerged third behind the University of Johannesburg (South Africa) which was ranked 1st, and the University of Cairo (Egypt) ranked 2nd

Covenant University recently announced the feat on its Twitter account saying the institution has maintained her preeminent position in the field of Computer Science among Nigerian universities.

The assessment on which the ranking is based spans the period between 2012 and 2017, which showed that Covenant University had 54 publications, 61 authors, and 28 citations.

ALSO READ: 5 acts that could get you kicked out of Covenant University

Elsevier SciVal, according to Covenant University is the world acclaimed ready-to-use solution that offers easy access to the research performance of 8,500 research institutions and 220 countries worldwide.

Covenant University lecturer accused of sexual harassment

Meanwhile, a former lecturer at the University of Lagos, Prof Louis Egwari, who is now a lecturer at the Covenant University was accused of sexual harassment by Aigbeme Okonkwo, who graduated from UNILAG.

However, the management of the faith-based university has not issued any regarding the allegation levied against one of its lecturers.