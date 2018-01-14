Home > Communities > Student >

Covenant university is Africa's 3rd best in Computer Science

Covenant University CU emerges Africa's 3rd best in Computer Science

Covenant University occupies 3rd position in the ranking coming behind the University of Johannesburg and the University of Cairo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Covenant university emerges Africa's 3rd best in Computer Science play

Covenant University

(covenant-university)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Covenant University, Ota has emerged the only Nigeria university that bets offer computer science as a program.

In the recent Elsevier SciVal 2018 ranking of African Universities in the field of Computer Science, the institution emerged third behind the University of Johannesburg (South Africa) which was ranked 1st, and the University of Cairo (Egypt) ranked 2nd

 

Covenant University recently announced the feat on its Twitter account saying the institution has maintained her preeminent position in the field of Computer Science among Nigerian universities.

The assessment on which the ranking is based spans the period between 2012 and 2017, which showed that Covenant University had 54 publications, 61 authors, and 28 citations.

ALSO READ: 5 acts that could get you kicked out of Covenant University

Elsevier SciVal, according to Covenant University is the world acclaimed ready-to-use solution that offers easy access to the research performance of 8,500 research institutions and 220 countries worldwide.

5 interesting things we learnt from Bishop David Oyedepo’s latest interview play

Covenant University

(Wikipedia)

 

Covenant University lecturer accused of sexual harassment

Meanwhile, a former lecturer at the University of Lagos, Prof Louis Egwari, who is now a lecturer at the Covenant University was accused of sexual harassment by Aigbeme Okonkwo, who graduated from UNILAG.

However, the management of the faith-based university has not issued any regarding the allegation levied against one of its lecturers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 NYSC Date for 2017 Batch B stream 2 orientation program announcedbullet
2 NYSC Here are eight things every youth corper must take to orientation...bullet
3 University of Ibadan UI to admit only 3783 out of 56,000 candidatesbullet

Related Articles

Covenant University 5 acts that could get you kicked out of this school
Pulse Opinion What would happen if churches provide free or subsidized education?
Covenant University Oyedepo says his church has not made any profit from CU since 2002
Admission Seekers 12 universities to choose from if you want to study Computer Science
Covenant University This is why Bishop Oyedepo plans to establish 7 universities
Pulse List 10 amusing rules in Nigerian Private Universities
Private Vs Government-owned Varsity Why private universities produce more first-class graduates than public ones
Sexual Harassment UNILAG graduate claims lecturer put his "wretched hand" on her thigh

Student Pulse

Prison inmate emerges best post-graduate student of open university
NOUN Prison inmate emerges best post-graduate student of open university
University of Nigeria, Nsukka
UNN Non-academic staff unions threaten to disrupt water, electricity supply
2018 UTME to hold in March
JAMB 2018 UTME to hold in March
Plateau records highest malpractice case as Ogun students lead
NECO Results Plateau records highest malpractice cases as Ogun students lead