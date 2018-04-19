7 Bible verses to help Christians fight shame, guilt & regret

news

Everyone, including Christians, has made mistakes, done ‘shameful’ things that left us with guilt and regrets . Thankfully, we have the Bible to help us fight these negative, productive feelings.

Here are seven Bible verses to help us deal with shame, guilt, and regret.

1. 1 John 1.9 —

“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Confess whatever is making you feel shame, guilt, and regret.

2. Micah 7:19 —

“…he will have compassion upon us; he will subdue our iniquities, and thou wilt cast all their sins into the depths of the sea.” Let them go because you have been forgiven.

3. Ephesians 5:25–26 —

“…Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy, cleansing her by the washing with water through the word.”

4. Romans 8:1 —

“There is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.”

5. John 14:1 —

“Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me.”

6. 1 Corinthians 15:34 —

“Awake to righteousness and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame.”

7. Isaiah 50:7 —

“Because the Sovereign Lord helps me, I will not be disgraced. Therefore have I set my face like flint, and I know I will not be put to shame.”

God wants to help you. Take advantage of His words, bearing in mind, that He is with you, every step of the way.