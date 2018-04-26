…when the courtship of Pentecostalism and Humanism bloomed into matrimony, Compromise was initiated into religion.

news

Pious lifestyle and fiery proselytization of the gospel, blunt rebuke of unorthodox Christian lifestyles; strict adherence to moral codes of conducts and values: such was the character and attitude of Christianity in the past.

The Case:

Until the revival of Pentecostalism, and the emphasis on “faith” over “works”. Unlike in the past where the two were intertwined and complimentary, they are now divorced and set apart, while faith was left to court liberalism…

The Unholy Union.

Hence, the unholy union of the children of the Divine and the Mundane; the courtship of Pentecostalism and Humanism bloomed into matrimony, and Compromise was initiated into religion and the church transformed into one of the proponent of liberalism in Christianity.

The Crusaders…

Pentecostal Christianity is a crusading campaign, by an army of Christians poised for warfare, not against the kingdom of darkness alone but also the conservatives of the Kingdom of light! At first they are Led by generals of the ranks of Daddies in the Lord, and General Overseers; waving huge bibles with flowing conservative suits and ties, with fiery voices, spitting fire and brimstones.

They took the religious sphere by force. In less than forty years, they emerged as the largest Christian denomination in the country – and the world! But ironically, their successes also witnessed the moral decline of Christianity from what was earlier.

Read Also: Shun corrupt practices,man of God tells Nigerians.

Why the Decline

Globalization is the future; to survive and be relevant is to conform. The Internet and technology are shrinking the world frontiers, bringing people and cultures closer as ever before to interact and have intercourses; grafting of world economies into global capitalism and the commercialization of relations; politics and ideals are liberalized.

Morality is now dictated by secular laws and not traditions and religion; Popular cultures in fashion, entertainment and interactions had been adjusted to accommodate newer emerging status, some being inimical to religion! While most religions choose defiance against this compelling development, Pentecostals brave up and tried to conform and to accommodate!

How did Pentecostal stand out

The generals are very learned; first in the humanist knowledge, then theology. And they are realist unlike their orthodox counterparts. Whatever was ill in globalization, the Christ-coat it: Biblical claims must first be subjected to the scrutiny of reason and science, and conclusions must be made to concur with scientific facts!

Salvation and righteousness of a Christian is now measured in properties and finances; congregations are encouraged to be materialistic, and in turn seek favour in sowing seeds and tithing. Popular fashion and entertainment were tolerated and given gospel theme – in content, not appearance.

Churches evolved an image akin to business enterprises than places of worship. And Pentecostalism being of United States’ revival, constituted an aspect of globalization in the religious dimension.

Metamorphosis of the Generals

And the Pastors of yesterday metamorphosed into Gods with cult personalities: unlike Christ Jesus, they became the strengths of their churches; they shade off modesty and turn to flamboyancy, they deserve it: Christ trekked so that they might fly, He lived humbled for them to be glamorous.

He was poor that they might be rich - all at the expense of the congregation. As such, tithing and seed sawing is the main revenue source. Congregants are milked dry, by forceful preaching, spiritual threats and hypnoses and subdued into gullibility.

Read Also: Church wants to sing Beyonce's songs during service!

Inspiration to Fraudsters

When piety and heavenly reward was replaced with flamboyancy and material accumulations, Pentecostalism became like a bucket of soapy water that when shaken and stirred formed bubbles that buds in rapid succession. Fraudsters and charlatans joined the game, and churches sprout overnight to occupy nook and crannies of urban centers – avoiding villages!

The capital needed for start-up include; a baritone voice, good command of the English language, impeccable dress sense, a university degree and some theological diploma or certificate; have a superb marketing formulae: prophecy, healing and deliverance, and append an authoritative title to the name; Apostle, Prophet, Bishop, Evangelist….And make sure your speaking in tongues sounds like the rattling of a firing machine gun.

Churches are competing spaces with business, big and small, for their activities. The overemphasized on Tithing, and the sowing of seed: Pastors seed, foundation seed, first seed, prophetic seeds, this gives the ministries life!

Image of Christianity

The attitude of the Pentecostal men of God had tarnished the image of not only Christian clergies, but of the Church and Christianity.

The Christian Challenge

Today’s world and the future, exerts pressures on the lives of Christians and the challenge to live righteously. There is increasing domination of secularly democracy and propagation of rights of men which prescribes new norms and values in the society; the radical transformation of fashion; and the manner of struggle for survival in the capitalist world.

There is the increasing breakthrough of science and technology whose achievement is stretching the limits of faith and of reason. It appears as a matter of necessity that in other to survive, excel and attain comfort in this world, religion must be compromised. And to reach a compromise without been burdened by guilt, the Pentecostal merchants are doing the needful; giving hope and peace where guilt and self-condemnation might have ruined lives.

And they are Winning, and Redeeming, and Deeperning Lives in God; calling unto all to worship in the Synagogue, on the Mountains of Fire, with the Lord’s Chosen; in this time of challenges, succor can be assured in the commonwealth of Zion….

Trending…

Even conservative congregations are witnessing revolutionary change; are gradually evolving the Pentecostal character: the Catholic Charismatics, the “Gospel” and English speaking congregations of orthodox denominations like ECWA, COCIN, and BAPTISTS etc… But some remain steadfast, to bear the ridicule of an advancing society against their stagnant one.

Written by Mbuyazi Emmanuel.

Mbuyazi Emmanuel, Historian, creative writer. Loves reading, watching movies and research. Contact: zikazigadaba@gmail.com, FACEBOOK: Mbuyazi Emmanuel; Follow FB Page: Grandad’s Lenses, and grandadlenses.wordpress.com