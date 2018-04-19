Home > Communities > Religion >

Shocking: Church wants to sing Beyonce songs during service!

Shocker Church wants to sing Beyonce's songs during service!

The church’s pastor claims that holding a ‘Beyonce mass’ is “following in the Way of Jesus.”

A church in San Francisco wants to sing Beyonce's songs during service.

Rev. Jude Harmon, director of innovative ministries for Grace Cathedral, an Episcopal Church, wants to have a Beyonce mass where the congregation will sing the pop star's songs instead of the usual worship ones, The Christian Post reports.

Is Beyonce mass a good idea?

Responding to critics, he said, “I know there are people who will say using Beyonce is just a cheap way of trying to get people to church. But Jesus used very provocative images in the stories he would tell to incite people to ask hard questions about their own assumptions.”

“We’re following in the way of Jesus,” Rev Harmon added.

ALSO READ: 7 shocking things that happen in churches

He further explains that Beyonce’s music “opens a window into the lives of the marginalized and forgotten — particularly black females.

“We felt a need to lift up the voices that the church has traditionally suppressed. Beyonce’s music explores those themes in an idiom that is accessible to everyone. We can use it as a conversation starter.”

The service will feature Beyonce’s songs and a sermon by the Rev. Yolanda Norton, who teaches a class called “Beyonce and the Bible” at San Francisco Theological Seminary.

It will hold on April 25, 2018.

Is Beyonce a Christian?

The singer has discussed her faith on at least two occasions. Despite growing up in a Methodist Christian family, she says she no longer goes to church  in a 2008 interview with Metro. Her reason is that she is always stopped by people asking for pictures or autographs.

Beyonce talked about her faith in a 2007 interview featured in a Christian publication called The Son. There, she said that she is into spirituality not religion.

"Doing right by others and not judging. The thing that keeps me grounded is knowing that I'm always protected and that God is in control of things," she added.

What do you think about this service?

