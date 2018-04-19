news

What !!!! Funmi pregnant? Lanre was numb; she didn’t know how to process it. Her baby? When did she start her period? Has she even started her period?

When did this happen? How did it happen? To make matters worse, she knew Bayo would likely put the blame on her, he had told her many times to resign and find a job on the mainland, but the salary, though; she was earning 7 figures a month, how was she supposed to let that go?

How much was Bayo earning sef? His private hospital exists only because she put money down, she argued, seeking to justify herself.

Counseling.

The first visit to my office was about two months after Funmi’s surgery.

Counseling sessions for Funmi , revealed that a lot had been going on in the house that the parents did not know about .

To cut the long story short, Yeside, the house help, had been bringing sexually explicit films into the house for Funmi and her brother to watch. This had been happening for 5 years! She made her “and my brother do stuff with her and with each other “.

I asked her if she had been “doing stuff” with any other people, and she said she hadn’t. “Its just the three of us; although she recently started allowing the guard to watch, sometimes”. I was flabbergasted! This means that Funmi was carrying her brother, Yemi’s baby ! AH!

It is quite disheartening, for 11 and 13 year old children to have to go through this. I immediately contacted the social welfare services and put together a report; After all they are minors, therefore the house help and the Guard will be handed over to the police, to be charged within the confines of the law.

My Opinion.

I am of the opinion, and may I reiterate that it is my opinion, that it is important for parents to be available during the formative years of their children. I do understand that we all have goals and career heights that we hope to attain, but if it means so much to us, the question that we must sincerely ask ourselves is this “ Must we have children at this point in our lives?”

Don’t get drawn into the society’s belief that after marriage, children must be born; if you are not ready then you are not! After all it’s your life, your responsibility.

Wow! Yeside has really made a mess of the lives of these lovely kids and their parents.

But, might I add that Yeside is also a victim of sexual perversion.

The little contact I had with her revealed that she had been sexually abused from the age of 5,at the village! hmmmmm….

As for Lanre , Bayo, and the children , it doesn’t have to be the end of the road, however , the famous quote of Nelson Mandela , comes to play here, “It is a LONG walk to freedom “.

Written by Auntybspeaks.com