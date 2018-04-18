Someone should be around for these children and it will be difficult, although possible, to find somebody who can raise your children like you who gave birth to them.

news

The average mother must be a super mom! I mean, raising children requires multidimensional skills.

Super woman.

A mother might have to take up the role of a nurse, doctor, teacher, instructor, counselor, pastor and even platoon commander in some situations. And, no, I am not gender biased, by the way. I am aware that some stay-at-home dads are supermen, the highlighted word is average; please understand.

Mothers back then...

When we were kids, most of us had stay-at-home mums, (although I must say we still got up to a lot of no good! LOL!). However, the economic situation that we find ourselves in is a major reason mothers have to work.

Enlightenment is another reason. Various theories have been advanced to enhance and support the girl child education, as well as female employments and employability, in other to bring some balance to gender statistics.

I understand that it is unfair for a woman who has great ambitions to have to sacrifice those on the altar of motherhood, but certain decisions have to be made; certain discussions be had, before having children.

Someone should be around for these children and it will be difficult, although possible, to find somebody who can raise your children like you who birth them.

Sexual Guidance.

You see, human beings are sexual beings, and it’s only a matter of time before children begin to explore their sexuality. The duty of an available parent will be to guide, advice and guard, as they grow.

I must say that the media has been a “colossal medium” for sexually explicit material and these are easily accessible on line. In fact you don’t have to go looking for them; they will come looking for you.

Pornography.

The laws of the land are quite harsh, and rightly so, on adults who have access to child pornography, however, they seem powerless when it comes to the access these children have to adult pornographic content.

For the average child, curiosity is what leads to the first contact, after which a number of factors encourage addiction.

The truth is that we are all aware of sexual disorders that occur in our communities, although we pretend not to be. In my opinion, this pretense is the reason for the rapid increase in such occurrences.

Sexual Education.

Why is it so difficult to discuss sex and issues of concern with our children? We teach them the Alphabets even before they start school, shouldn’t sexual education begin at home?

Lanre’s story.

Lanre is a banker. She lives in Lagos mainland and her office is situated on the Island. She has a son, (Yemi)13 and daughter (Funmi),11 years old.

Her husband is a medical doctor, working in the State’s teaching hospital, situated on the mainland.

Her mother had been with her for the past five years, to help with the home front, as you “sabi how Lagos be”. Of course there was also, Yeside, the 20-year-old Help from the village.

Unfortunately her mother passed away barely four months after Lanre’s appointment as the head of a major Branch. And she was torn between taking care of the home front and making so much money. She chose the latter. Who can blame her? They had invested in the purchase of an apartment in “greater Lagos”, and therefore needed to pay mortgage.

Besides the kids are old enough, ke? What can possibly go wrong? Plus, Lanre tried to make Sundays, family days; make up for not being there during the other days.

It was one of those Sunday Mornings that she realized that Funmi was weak and in pain. She had been complaining to Yeside of stomach pain since Saturday morning, and which she was given paracetamol tablets, but it only got worse.

Dad was on Saturday night duty, so he also came in on Sunday morning. She was rushed to the general hospital and clerked immediately. As IV fluids were administered and tests including a scan, were carried, the results came out. It was not appendicitis as her father, Bayo, thought; Funmi had ectopic pregnancy and had to be prepared for an emergency surgery.

Written by Auntybspeaks.com