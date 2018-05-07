As you know so well, the world today seems to have a little patience with anyone who wants to express a view that is not consistent with the new found Trend.

news

Especially in dealing with controversial issues of the day, which leads quickly to strife and contention. We hope to survive what it'll soon become.

World Disorder.

The world grows increasingly noisy, conducts are sloppier than before, raucous music with obscene lyrics, flashlights of psychedelic colors are (have) gaining(ed) wide acceptance and influence over the youths. There isn't respect anymore. So much hostility and being insensitivity, insecurity from each other only generates more heat than light.

Social Media

With social media, one must be careful that comments on a sensitive social issues do not veer from what we would want to convey. If we allow ourselves to be limited to 140 characters online, we will be misunderstood. The intended goal is to understand where others are coming and respect their point of view.

When such come our way, you and I tend to choose not to engage. I know it isn't easy for our blood to refuse us from poke-nosing but we could try a bit of minding our business and moving on without getting anyone or ourselves hurt.

Decorum.

Let us try to look for ways to respect differing views and still live together in the society. I would use the big brother naija #doublewahala as an example. All housemates were in it for the money. No one was put there out of his/her will. It was some game they all chose to play. So if a certain person was liked more than the other or exhibited some characters that was unpleasant, it's fine.

Remember no man is perfect. The game is over while the over-do fans are still playing the game outside the game. Forgetting that they are making the person more popular and successful. The way you sing high praise for these people to blow, sing for yourself to hammer too. Let's try something fundamental if everyone is to be treated fairly.

Respect.

Understanding one another rarely occurs in this part of the world. Oh yes! It is a slow process, one that can take a good deal of time. Some may not accept your views like that of American rapper Kane West, but you can try to eliminate words like hate. See each other as good and reasonable. Our strong conviction of the truth should never give cause for you to act in a way that is disrespectful or resentful toward others for I tell you mental depression is real.

Written by Odawayi Ukandu.

Odawayi Ukandu is a creative writer, lover of arts&culture, food, traveling and is addicted to cakes and ice cream. You can link me up on Instagram; @odawayi, twitter;@amakaukandu and on my personal blog lifestyleofanaijagirl.wordpress.com