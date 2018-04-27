Home > Gist > Metro >

Social media unhappy over beating of Abia gay men caught pants down

The constant public shaming and occasional killing of people suspect to be gay, have received attention on social media.

Men suspected to be gay were paraded naked by a mob in Abia. play

The harsh treatment of some men reported to be gay has inspired opinion on social media.

On Instagram, some users condemned the public shaming of the alleged homosexuals who were reportedly paraded naked by a mob in Abia State.

In a picture, the victims were slightly covered with palm fronds while a mob strolled with them.

The event had some users wondering about the humanity in the Nigerian populace who have had the support of the government in their condemnation of homosexual activities.

The attack on a blood-soaked man reported to be gay has seen criticism from Romeo Oriogun, a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, and Intersex (LGBTQI) volunteer.

As part of activism centered on procuring privileges for individuals affected by the Nigerian government's stance against people with an unusual sexual orientation, Oriogun condemned a mob attack on the unidentified man who was assaulted in Imo State Nigeria.

The activist employed the use of sarcasm to make his point known when he asked rhetorically if queer people are responsible for the country's numerous challenges in respect to providing qualitative healthcare in rural communities, discouraging looting of public funds and addressing security problems.

”He didn’t steal, he didn’t molest anyone, he didn’t rape anybody, he didn’t hurt anybody. He was lynched because he dared to love, because he dared to be himself.

"Fuck! It is 2018 and homosexuals are still treated as animals, are still treated as people without rights.

"Nigeria will break you till you forget you are human. Who gave people the right to lynch a human being? Damn! This is stupid, this is so stupid.

"Nobody deserves to go through this kind of hell. Just imagine after lynching him and his partner, they were almost set ablaze before the police arrested them and they were only released to a lawyer because of their injuries.

"They looted their properties; phones, cash, motorcycle, everything. Nigeria is a sad excuse for a country.

"Nigerians will blame Queer people for everything yet it is in this country that Catholic Priests and their parishioners were killed by herdsmen.

"It is in this country that politicians loot our treasury and walk freely as they are hailed, it is in this country that health care in rural areas is nothing to write home about, despite our many problems Nigerians are not bothered, they reserve their anger for Queer people because they are the cause of everything, because what they do with their bodies will make the economy crumble," Oriogun wrote in a Facebook post.

