news

Assurance is a beautiful thing! Every woman wants to be loved, cared for ,adored and given a BIG assurance of her man’s love always.

The cupid arrow having struck deep her heart, she yearns for his love.

What cupid has done to may hearts ehen! LOL

Her true nature of love keeps burning when the beloved if also hit by cupid’s straying arrow, never fails to assure her of his love. Hmm...Lobatan.

What love was then?

The beautiful ones are not yet born says Ayi Kwei Armah but I say the beautiful ones have long being born but never considered enough. True love then was beautiful without perch for the personal gains attached.

The man no dey there for the knacks and the woman no dey there for the ego.LOL

Read Also: The beauty of scenery

Both were willing to compromise to make things work. The joy of spending the rest of your life with your beloved made it worthwhile whether or not he could give her all. The lover too in his capability bestows his beloved with all the care, attention and things he could afford. He also understands that material gifts are not all there is to his beloved heart but his respect of her and devotion would be more valued.

This matters most to him that he treasures to keep it for her sake and they lived happily ever after though with the normal relationship issues but willing to make it work.

What love is all about now?

Humming a song from a popular female singer” if u love me, u go buy me Ferrari….oga, open shop for me for Netherlands…” Really!

This explains what love is all about now.

To know a man’s true feeling for a woman now is based alone on how much he can spend. The highest bidder is the true lover. What happened to other areas that includes whether he genuinely loves you and you are not just another conquest; also his respect of you? (Nobody wants to be cheated on). I don’t dispute the fact that a man who truly loves you will go extra miles for you if he needs to.

But maybe before you conclude whether truly that man loves you or not because he couldn’t afford what you asked for and Bisi,your girlfriend always get new stuffs every week from her boyfriend and yours only buys you new stuffs once in a month. When you are so aware that’s all he can afford and he has being always generous with whatever he can.

Read Also: The agony of wrong emotions

You should think it through, if that’s what love is all about, material things! What of his respect of you, his sincerity, his genuine love for you, his care, the peace you have knowing well that you can trust him, his vision…

Love is never enough! You say! But it is a prerequisite. When things turn rough for you. Will he still stand by you? Even in the face of temptation, would he still be the Joseph that will not betray you, can you spend the rest of your life with him? This should be what you focus on. All that glitters is not gold. Stand with what will stand the test of time. True love does.

Written by Abiodun Komolafe.

Abiodun Komolafe is a passionate writer who loves writing to provoke thoughts that inspire people to live better lives. She loves reading and travelling. Follow me on IG: biodundazzler, Blog: www.biodundazzler.wordpress.com.