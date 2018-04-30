Emotion is an excitement of feelings whether pleasing or painful incited by a specific cause and manifested by some effects on the body.

news

"I could barely straighten up, it is the excruciating pain at the right side of my tummy again. I hope it goes soon. Hmm, this pain, 'i muttered still'.

This pain was the beginning of my journey in the discovery of the power of emotions. How even as little as worry can increase the chance of vulnerability to disease and hope can bring healing to the body.

What exactly are emotions?

Emotions are excitement of feelings whether pleasant or painful incited by a specific cause and manifested by some effects on the body. Our emotional states can play a significant role to our vulnerability to disease or significant recovery in the course of any illness too. A study revealed that people who experienced long periods of sadness,chronic anxiety,stress are more prone to disease including chronic headache,ulcers and heart disease.

A simple way to put it is that grief can weaken the lungs,anger can weaken your liver,fear can weaken your kidney and stress can weaken your heart and brain. Each of these emotions in an unhealthy dose is a threat to all parts of the body and general wellbeing as a whole.

In this global economy! Would it not be better you prevent these?

Well.... I, an example of having aches as a result of worry, found out that the body suffers the aftermath of wrong emotions. Frequent bouts of excruciating pain in my stomach after several moments of worry is the proof of what I have done to my body at a point. The realization of right emotion that hit me, has taken me into so much vigor and health that I feel brand new again like a new born baby.

Emotions,also a therapy

Emotions itself is generally not bad. Hope has caused a significant recovery in healing and happiness has being found to reduce the chances of high blood pressure. This means a better way of seeing yourself in the next five years could be determined by whatever emotions you have been absorbing.

Healthy or Unhealthy. No wonder the bible says “Do not be anxious for anything...(Phil 4: 6) because our emotions affect our well being. Could it be that the therapy you have being looking for is a dose of healthy and right emotions?

If we really want to live longer, then we have to start involving emotional checkup into our daily routine for our well being.

As for me, I have realized what I have being doing to my body at a point and I have started my therapy of heavy dose of the right emotions. After all, happiness doesn't kill or sold. But it is really not a hard choice to make though. Life is so simple.

Written by Abiodun Komolafe.

Abiodun Komolafe is a passionate writer who loves writing to provoke thoughts that inspire people to live better lives.She loves reading and travelling.Email: abiodundazzler@gmail.com. IG: biodundazzler.