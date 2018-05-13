The average human in this present generation is challenged with erroneous burdens of the mind coupled with its distraction that has made him lose touch with his innate being.

news

His mind is ever active and needs a retreat where he can be energized.

“I have always been one for physical spectacle. I literally get lost in one when I come across it. Obviously! Nothing less than natural views can create such a calm and remarkable feeling in me that takes my Alice to herWonderland. LOL “

Recently I have now come to understand how much these natural views can greatly affect us positively especially in this present generation that depression has become a great plague. It is actually a sedative, do you know?

The balm in greens

The human mind is daily plagued with burdens coupled with its distraction. Over the course,he begins to lose touch with his innate being and feels the weight of these burdens. A surge to be energized; a retreat.

The human brain is hardwired to respond to a stimuli that only nature can provide for that retreat; perhaps because we are a product of nature ourselves. Even as little as viewing a blossoming flower peeking out from the mother earth can give us a soothing energy that find us refreshed, maybe because there is a deeper need of our soul for nature’s touch.

The human mind is able to absorb and be engrossed in its views distracting it from its woes, soothing his soul and giving him a sense of gratitude to live in the moment and then refreshed to forge ahead.

It is no wonder again, why patients that are exposed to these beautiful views have been found to improve significantly in their health as opposed to other patients that were not exposed to these beauties. There were records of lower blood pressure, more calmed and balanced patients who were happier with a whole new meaning to life.

Nature, the motivator

I am such a nature person. Beautiful scenery motivate and inspire me. Of course I do not get to see those awesome views, i have always dreamt of around here in this part of the world, but I am an imaginative being and I have become addicted to creating these beauties in my mind as a sedative and voila….

“The green crusted mountains beneath the blue sky covering those mountains. Oh! With the little rays of sunshine peeking down. Such a spectacular beauty, you say! Okay eyes wide open now"

Wouldn’t it be amazing when the mind needs a little retreat from itself and work overload. Employees can easily peek from their windows, surrounded by all this beauty, reflect on them and be energized. Companies can benefit immensely from energized employees by investing on adding some greens to the environment

I am still growing my healing garden at home. I know I will benefit greatly from it around my house. However I choose not to limit myself to greenery around the house. I want to hone my travelling hobby and tour the world to see beautiful sceneries beyond greens. This is another way of immensely being inspired. Who knows a bigger and creative idea can come forth from you that will push you forward in your career that will make you add value to other's life.

But surely one sight I hope to see soon is the Rocky mountains in Canada. I hear it is beautiful.

What do you think?

Do you think these beautiful sceneries can be the calming balm to soothe our minds?

Written by Abiodun Komolafe.

Abiodun Komolafe is a passionate writer who loves writing to provoke thoughts that inspire people to live better lives.She loves reading and travelling.Email: abiodundazzler@gmail.com. IG: biodundazzler.Facebook: Abiodun Komolafe