I think it's beyond ridiculous that we kill petty thieves in Nigeria while we let the great ones off the hook.

Why are most Nigerians afraid to speak up against impunity, corruption, violation of the constitution, violation of the rule of law and human rights violations?



Why are the majority in the legislature afraid to go after President Buhari when he has blatantly violated the rule of law and our constitution more than a few times?

When I hear Legislators or Governors justifying why President Buhari violated our constitution it sickens me, these guys are supposed to be constitutionalists.

A constitutionalist is an adherent, advocate and protector of our constitution, all our Legislators and Governors swore to defend the constitution. Loyalty is first and foremost to our constitution and the Republic over any President or political affiliation.

Constitutional Infringments.

President Buhari spending money without appropriation then asking the National Assembly to authorize or insert the amount his Government spent already into the 2018 budget that is yet to be passed is fraud. This is not our President’s only constitution violation. Violating the constitution and the rule of law just once is a NO NO not to talk about a few times.

President Buhari should have been impeached a long time ago. President Buhari, the Attorney General and our Security Agencies have violated our constitution more than a few times by usurping the powers of our Judiciary and abusing the fundamental human rights of some Nigerians.

President Buhari, the Attorney General and our Security Agencies have refused to obey four separate court orders that compels the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the Former National Security Adviser, Retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki on bail. Sambo Dasuki has been in custody for over 29 months.

The President, the Attorney General and the Department of State Services have also refused to release Islamic Cleric Ibrahim El-Zakzaky from custody after a court dismissed the charges against him and asked the Buhari Government to compensate him for unlawful imprisonment. El-Zakzaky has been in custody since December of 2015.



Section 17(2)(e) of our constitution is very clear, in furtherance of social order, the independence and integrity of courts of law shall be secured and maintained. President Buhari, our Attorney General and our Security Agencies are destabilizing our social order and abusing their powers by infringing on the powers and independence of our courts. The Judiciary is not under the Executive, the Judiciary is an independent, separate and equal branch of Government.



To even make matters much worse, the Court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was approached and they gave a ruling that Sambo Dasuki should be freed on bail but President Buhari, the Attorney General and the Department of State Services (DSS) have ignored this court ruling as well.



Section 19(d) of our constitution is very clear, the Nigerian Government will respect treaty obligations and international law. Nigeria is a part of ECOWAS. By not obeying the ECOWAS Court judgement, our President, the Attorney General and the Department of State Services (DSS) have violated our constitution, the ECOWAS treaty and international law.

What kind of message is Nigeria sending to other West African States, Africa and the World? President Buhari is the same individual that went to Gambia with other West African Presidents over a year ago to uphold that country's constitution and democracy while his administration continues to violate ours.

Violations.

President Buhari in his only media chat with Nigerians said “ Sambo Dasuki will not be released on bail because of the enormity of his crimes”. Who made President Buhari Judge and Jury? What law gives President Buhari the authority to usurp the powers of an independent Judiciary?



President Buhari and our Attorney General have also kept mute while our Security Agencies illegally arrest and detain bloggers and journalists that oppose the Buhari Administration. And oh yeah section 39 of our constitution guarantees everyone freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.

President Buhari, the Attorney General and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have also violated a court order from a High Court that compels the Buhari Administration to immediately release the names of individuals from whom public funds were recovered, the circumstances under which funds were recovered, as well as the exact amount of funds recovered.

Why is the Buhari Administration refusing to release the names of individuals that have returned looted funds belonging to the Nigerian people? A lot of corrupt people made deals with the Buhari Government without spending a single day in prison and they are yet to be shamed publicly.

How are we going to deter Nigerians from corrupt acts when they clearly see that corrupt public officials, bankers, Government contractors and friends of the Buhari administration never get punished?

I think it's beyond ridiculous that we kill petty thieves in Nigeria while we let the great ones off the hook. It's annoying and very hypocritical that the Buhari administration continue to scream from rooftops that they are fighting corruption and are a Government that will always follow the rule of law and the constitution.

The President, our Governors, the Attorney General, Security Agencies, National Assembly members, House of Assembly members have no legal or constitutional authority to violate a court order, the rule of law, our constitution or the fundamental right of any Human. Violating the above mentioned amounts to abuse of power and gross misconduct which are impeachable offenses.

We have a Vice President who is a seasoned lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a former Attorney General and a Pastor allowing this to happen in a democracy, what does that say?



The Chief Justice of Nigeria, our Judges, the National Judicial Council, Constitutional Lawyers, the Nigerian Bar Association, the National Assembly and the Press continue to let our President, the Attorney General and our Security Agencies make a mockery of and belittle the Temple of Justice and our constitution.



Its time the legislature wake up to its responsibilities and do the right, legal, constitutional and patriotic thing, impeach President Buhari.

Written by Nosa Eweka.

Nosa Eweka is an Entrepreneur and a Member of the Benin Royal Family, he can be reached at nosaeweka@yahoo.com or via Twitter @NosaEweka.