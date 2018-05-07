El-Rufai, Buhari react to Kaduna attack that left 45 dead

news

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari have reacted to the recent attack in Kaduna state that led to the death of dozens.

On Saturday, May 5, 2018, armed bandits attacked Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state, killed 45 people and also burnt many houses in the community.

In a statement signed by El-Rufai's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday, May 6, 2018, he said that the president has approved the establishment of a permanent Battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

The creation of a Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters have also been announced by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

El-Rufai further condoled with the people of the area and disclosed that the State Emergency Management Agency has also been directed to provide relief materials with immediate effect to the affected communities.

The statement read, "The Kaduna State Government received with sadness reports of the murder of our citizens by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari. The Government has sent a message of condolence to the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate.

"Kaduna State Government is deeply committed to overcoming the unfortunate criminality and banditry being carried out against innocent citizens in Birnin Gwari local government.

"The engagements between the State and Federal Governments have yielded results. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent Battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

"The new security arrangements also involve Policing. The Inspector General of Police has already announced the creation of the Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters.

"The State Emergency Management Agency, has also been directed to provide relief materials with immediate effect to the affected communities."

The attack happened barely a week after 14 people were also killed by armed bandits at a mining site at Janruwa in the same LGA and barely two days after IGP Idris and the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Mohammed Mohammed, visited Birnin Gwari.

Following the attack, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his worries with the constant display of disrespect for the sanctity of human life in the country.

"It worries me that there is no longer respect for the sanctity of life in our dear country. I'm heartbroken to learn that scores of precious lives have been massacred in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State," he said.