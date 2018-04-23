Police, Shiites clash again over El-Zakzaky's detention

news

A fresh clash between the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites and the police has left one person dead.

According to The Cable, the police shot dead the IMN member when they (Shiites) were denied access to converge at a spot in the Maitama area of Abuja.

As the Shiites were gathering to stage a protest against the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the police fired teargas to disperse them but the protesters, in turn, were said to have pelted the officers with stone.

The deceased was reportedly killed in the heat of the violence.

The police have cordoned off part of the road between Eagle Square and Unity Fountain in Abuja to prevent movement of the group.

Unity Fountain clash

The Shiites had also clashed with the police last week when they staged a protest at the Unity Fountain, a venue declared a no-go area for protesters.

A member of the group was reportedly killed in the first clash while many others were arrested.

The group's leader, El-Zakzaky has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for over two years.

He was arrested in December 2015 after some of his followers clashed with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna state.