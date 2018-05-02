Home > News > Local >

Masked DSS, Policemen storm NASS

National Assembly Masked DSS, Policemen storm NASS

  • Published:

There is heavy presence DSS and Policemen at the National Assembly.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Staff and visitors to the National Assembly were greeted by the presence of heavily armed personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police.

Although the reason for the heavily security presence is still sketchy, some have linked it to the invitation of some security chiefs by the Senate.

The Senate had earlier summoned the Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, over the spate of insecurity in the country.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris is expected to appear before the Senate today, May 2, 2018, over the killings in the country and the arrest of Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye.

The IGP was unavailable on Thursday, 26, 2018, following his state visit to Bauchi with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate is currently in an executive session.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Buhari President finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youthsbullet
2 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
3 Fact Check No, Buhari isn’t 1st African president to visit Trump at...bullet

Local

It's a shame that CBN doesn't even have a gen that works well
Pulse Opinion It's a shame that CBN doesn't even have a generator that works well
Fayose says it's better to owe workers than sack them
Fayose Ekiti Governor says it's better to owe workers than sack them
Adamawa Blast: Osinbajo tells soldiers to secure markets, mosques
Adamawa Bomb Blast Osinbajo tells soldiers to secure markets, mosques
Buhari tells Nigerian youths to go to the farm to earn respect
Buhari President tells Nigerian youths to go to the farm to earn respect