Masked DSS, Policemen storm NASS

There is heavy presence DSS and Policemen at the National Assembly.

Staff and visitors to the National Assembly were greeted by the presence of heavily armed personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police.

Although the reason for the heavily security presence is still sketchy, some have linked it to the invitation of some security chiefs by the Senate.

The Senate had earlier summoned the Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, over the spate of insecurity in the country.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris is expected to appear before the Senate today, May 2, 2018, over the killings in the country and the arrest of Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye.

The IGP was unavailable on Thursday, 26, 2018, following his state visit to Bauchi with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate is currently in an executive session.