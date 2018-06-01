It also depends on the person you groomed yourself to become, what you value and seek in your personal life and your relationship with your family.

news

The fear of being single can make one imagine the unimaginable.

Talk about the single life

Thoughts like if you'd remain single till you grow old with grey hairs and die in the singleness. Hmm! such heavy thoughts you know, that can lead to single depression.

But really, what's so bad about being single?

You even get the chance to get more connected to your family and co-workers and the the more independent you become, the less likely for you to experience negative emotions or be involved in any thing scandalous or controversial. Then again it is the moment you begin to support this fear with your thoughts of being a failure for not holding up relationships or not having any in the first place and you're a handsome young man or a beautiful babe. Just embrace your singleness and make the best of it.

Society thinks on your behalf

If they don't, who will? So it's typical of the society to think on your behalf without your permission. They view love and social connections as a fundamental basic need in one's life. Forgetting you need skills or a job to shape your mind positively. So the society centralizes romantic relationships to your well-being because of cultural expectations.

They don't know that being single is life's hard work as one is faced with choices such as decision making. Sometimes, the choice of what you can easily have now or the things you must work and wait for will just scatter your little head. Even the decision of when you should get older.

Growing older

When you get to this stage, it means you now know pain and ready to face more responsibilities that you're able to handle. Being an adult takes a little work but you'll definitely get things done. You get married or looking forward to getting married, begin a family,have a job or be skillfully productive to make a living, live life joyfully with a meaning as you are experiencing continued growth through your lifetime.

It also depends on the person you groomed yourself to become, what you value and seek in your personal life and your relationship with your family that you are connected to. Sometimes, it may seem like you've lost the little freedom you once had, but you've only just begun and it's up to you to keep up.

Written by Odawayi Ukandu.

Odawayi Ukandu is a creative writer, lover of arts, culture, food, travel and is addicted to cakes and ice cream. You can link her up on Instagram; @odawayi, twitter;@amakaukandu and on my personal blog lifestyleofanaijagirl.wordpress.com