Personal Relationships - Maintaining a good friendship

How do you maintain a good friendship? What makes you a good friend?

What would be your response?

Sure you would say; one who is supportive at all times through thick and thin right? Everyone needs good and true friends, but how do you find and keep these good friends?

First, you should know that friendship is personal. Oh yes it is. Have you ever been in a room with a close friend or friends and just hangout without really speaking to each other but genuinely enjoying each others company? You should try it if you haven't and feel what I mean.

Then you should also ask yourself his question; Are you in a friendship for a reason? Like For the convenience, for friendship sake, for the glam life, for everyone to know you know this person, for the gossip and gist or for through thick and thin? Which are you?

You can really make good friends and maintain true friendship, if you're nice enough. But with what's going on in the world today, it might be difficult unless we try to break the hate barrier that surrounds us. For now, everyone is busy minding their business. I'm sure there are so many responses or reasons to why it is so.

True Friendship.

That's why it is best to make friends with one who can support and comfort you. Someone that you can trust. One who can speak to you and be open minded about issues they don't like. One you can always get comfortable around with and act yourself and they do care like you do for them. The way you treat others too determines what you're in search for. It's simply just the attitude you have because you can't always think of people as less than you are because they are not. A little advice, choose your friends with caution.

Maintain good friendship because no matter the circumstances or differences you might have, they're going to be friends with you no matter what others think about you. I know you don't believe that but that's what to do when you're friends. Friends stick together and are trust worthy. They do not go AWOL on you in time of need or deed.

How should/do you support your friends?

This is very essential to your success and happiness. You tend to become like those whom we admire and they are usually our friends. Associate with those who genuinely like you and value the things that matter most. Respect each others opinions or ideas toward certain things. A true friend is understanding and you can always rely on.

What would you learn from these friends?

You're not going to make good friendship when you're not yourself. If they're are only there for the convenience then trash them. Be more open and be true to yourself. You can still be a good friend, help your friend out-of love and respect, not with any hidden motive or expectation. Be honest and genuine in your actions.

The fact of the matter is that, we really and truly need each other. But the hateful world is giving us the side eyes that it isn't possible. Naturally, we seek friendship, support, companionship. We have so much to learn from one another and we often let self imposed barriers keep us from enjoying associations which could be among the greatest blessings in our lives.

If there are barriers, it's because you created them. Stop concentrating on our differences and look for what we have in common, then we can begin to realize our greatest good in this world. We need deep, satisfying and loyal friendships with each other. Be a good friend.

Written by Odawayi Ukandu.

Odawayi Ukandu is a creative writer, lover of arts&culture, food, traveling and is addicted to cakes and ice cream. You can link me up on Instagram; @odawayi, twitter;@amakaukandu and on my personal blog lifestyleofanaijagirl.wordpress.com