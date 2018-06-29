When he declared it was back to basics last year,he followed it strictly. Right now,Davido is selling out some of the World's Biggest Arenas and getting invites to perform at festivals.

news

There's a wide notion in the music Industry that Davido is probably the biggest CEO right now.

For a boy that relocated to Nigeria few years back to fully pursue his music career alongside B Red and Sina Rambo, he's fully enjoying the transition from being a music act to a honcho. And he's comfortably living that life.

In 2016, Davido made the biggest decision yet in his life; leaving the family's HKN Gang to set up his own imprint. Starting off with Dremo and Mayorkun with Ichaba as an affliate, Davido has been exceptional so far as a CEO. While other artistes are having it difficult in coupling their music career together with label issues, Davido has been having it easy and has recorded so many achievements as a CEO.

But how did he do this?

1. Leave your comfort zone

When in 2016, Davido wanted to establish DMW, he met a brickwall from his HKN Gang family. Many were of the opinion he was turning his back at them. However, it was not like that. Davido felt that he didn't call the shots at HKN with his brother in charge of the label business. Though he was successful with his music, he felt it was time he established his own franchise where he could call the shots.

HKN is still family but imagine if Davido had never left HKN. We probably might have never had the opportunity to hear hits like Mind, Assurance, Mama, Che Che. Davido might have even reverted to an upcoming artiste like Ice Prince if he had stayed back at HKN with B Red, Danagog and Sina Rambo whose careers till date hasn't picked up yet.

2. Constantly Evolve and Change Your Practices:

2016 was a dull moment for Davido. He couldn't release singles anytime he wanted due to a clause in his contract which gave Sony Music the full control on the kind of songs he could release. His EP was delayed a few times before it was eventually released. And when it was released, it was a lukewarm product overall. 2017, he changed his manager and declared he was going to basics. That was the game changer for Davido in 2017. Back to the basics!

3. Get the right people to do the job:

What would have happened if Asa Asika had not come on board last year. Asa was instrumental to the successes Davido recorded last year. The Plug was in charge of everything that went on in the label and controlled the affairs of other artistes in the label too. He also engaged the services of Vanessa Amadi, creative director of Stealth Management who handles everything that happens overseas.

4. Help Others:

If there's a secret that has been working well for Davido for the past two years, it has been his passion in helping other people grow. As he said when he collected his Artiste Of The Year Award at The Headies, We rise by lifting others. If there's any label that has signed the most artistes in the last few years, it would be DMW.

Apart from inaugural artistes; Dremo and Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Yonda, Idowest, Sinzu and Fresh Vdm has been signed not forgetting Lola Rae and Ichaba were once affliates. At some point, he helped Dammy Krane too.

5. Set Out A Continuity Plan

Davido is someone who works strictly with plans and schedules. When he declared it was back to basics last year, he followed it strictly. And right now, Davido is selling out some of the World's Biggest Arenas and getting invites to perform at festivals. This year, he revealed he would be setting up record labels for all his artistes as he wants to make them bosses rather than be one. As a CEO, he also stressed the fact that he would quit music at the age of 30 with the aim of going into film making and also setting up a big media house. Only CEOs make these great steps!

Written by Olabode Otolorin.

Otolorin Olabode is a music journalist, writer and critic. He lives for the art and he also has a thing for upcoming artistes and can be contacted via +23464717949 and can also be followed on Twitter: @viewsfromdbod